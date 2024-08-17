Merab Dvalishvili Makes Heckler Flinch After Storming into the Crowd for Abusing Him at Craig Jones Invitational

May 20, 2023, LAS VEGAS, LAS VEGAS, NV, United States: LAS VEGAS, NV – May 20: Merab Dvalishvili wearing the Sean OÃ¢â‚¬â ¢Malley leather jacket at UFC Apex for UFC Vegas 73 – Dern vs Hill – Event on May 20, 2023 in LAS VEGAS, United States. LAS VEGAS United States – ZUMAp175 20230520_zsa_p175_351 Copyright: xLouisxGrassex

UFC fans should know better than to mess with fighters like Merab Dvalishvili. After seeing what these fighters are capable of inside the octagon, fans still seem to think it’s a good idea to rile them up. Recently, a fan learned this lesson the hard way when Dvalisvhili made an example of him by walking into the bleachers and pulling his hair.

As a UFC fighter, trash-talking is a natural part of the game. However, what fans fail to realize is that they are not on the same level as UFC fighters. In fact, one fan decided to test Dvalishvili, who was attending the Craig Jones Invitational event, before learning that the Georgian fighter does not take insults lightly.

Merab just charged a heckler in the crowd at #CJI and knocked his hat off his head @RedCorner_MMA #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/ZoxuWNBosf — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 17, 2024

Once a picture of Sean O’Malley flashed on the screen, the fan got up from his seat and hurled abuses at ‘The Machine.’ Dvalishvili, unwilling to take it lying down, turned around and jumped a fence to get to the bleachers. Naturally, once the heckler saw the fighter approaching, he became quite apologetic.

Well, the #1 contender eventually decided to let the fan off after pulling his hair since he realized he was not being a threat.

Meanwhile, Dvalishvili will be looking to make more of an impact in his next fight against Sean O’Malley. In fact, he even discussed his game plan in a conversation with Michael Bisping.

Dvalishvili reveals his game plan for the O’Malley fight

Dvalishvili has made it clear that he will beat Sean O’Malley at his own game. The pair are taking each other on at The Sphere on UFC Noche. In an interview with Michael Bisping and Anthony Smith, the Georgian fighter spoke about how he plans to fight the American,

“What’s gonna happen is now I’m gonna show everybody my striking. Yeah, I have wrestling, but now I wanna prove my striking. And I want to go punch his face because he thinks I’m gonna wrestle him. No, I’m gonna punch.”

Merab Dvalishvili says his gameplan is to strike with Sean O’Malley when they meet inside the Octagon later this year, and Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping call BS. Bisping: “Sean O’Malley, what’s gonna happen when you guys fight?” Merab: “What’s gonna happen is now I’m… pic.twitter.com/MHsIBc2TdK — Parry Punch (@ParryPunchNews) July 9, 2024

Unfortunately for Dvalishvili, neither Bisping nor Smith believed him as they called him out for being full of s*it. The challenger couldn’t help himself as he started laughing when the pair called him out. Still, it will be interesting to see what tactics Merab Dvalishvili has up his sleeve for the tricky O’Malley.