Sean O’Malley Labels Merab Dvalishvili ‘Worst Striker’ Before UFC 306 Showdown

UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley will most likely be on your list when someone asks you about the best boxers in the promotion. However, the Montana native would never pick his foe and #1 contender, Merab Dvalishvili as a top-level striker. In fact, amidst the bitter online back and forth, before their championship bout in September at The Sphere in Las Vegas, ‘Suga’ doubled down and named the Georgian as the worst striker in the whole of UFC!

The BW champ revealed his thoughts in a video on his YouTube channel, during a conversation with his coach and pal, Tim Welch. A fan asked Sean who the three worst strikers in the BW division are, and ‘Suga’ immediately picked ‘The Machine’ as one of the three, discrediting the 33-year-old.

“Top three worst strikers in your division – Merab (Dvalishvili)!”

Leaving no stones unturned, the champ simply bashed the challenger, deeming that Merab has no skills on the feet. With this development, the bad blood between the two has reached new heights, adding another storyline to their UFC 306 affair. On the other hand, the Georgian is longing to showcase his striking prowess and has even dropped massive predictions to KO the champ in Mexican style.

Furthermore, Merab recently vowed to put a hold on O’Malley‘s coach and cornerman, ‘Timbo’s’ disrespectful rant by the age-old fist for justice method.

Dvalishvili vows to silence O’Malley’s coach – “Deserves only a smack in his face”

2024 has been a massive year for the UFC. Moreover, with larger-than-life PPV events locked in the calendar, the promotion is steadily heading for an exceptional finish to the year. Now, the UFC 306 card is the one that has been making a lot of waves in the community. Commemorating the Mexican Day of Independence, the organization has locked its inaugural event at The Sphere in Vegas, featuring the bantamweight title fight as the main event.

Merab Dvalishvili just posted this on his Instagram😭 pic.twitter.com/D9w6n41GrR — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) August 9, 2024

Ahead of the hotly anticipated bout, main event ringer, Dvalishvili has gone out after O’Malley’s coach Welch. Speaking to MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin, he said,

“I have a problem with his coach Tim. He was very disrespectful to me and he was doing stupid and not respectful things. Any real coach should never do that, whatever he was doing. Try do the same thing in basketball or let’s try to do the same thing in a football game. They will give you a disqualification.”

Adding ammunition to his take, the Georgian wrestler also mentioned that Welch’s skits, mocking Merab’s height and his nose got him livid and he deserved a good smacking.

“I’m not going to talk to Tim because he don’t deserve to have a conversation. He deserves only a smack in his face. He already talks too much. He already disrespected me, he already disrespected my team, he already disrespected MMA. He deserves to get (smacked).

With the recent revelation, can we expect a massive brawl to break out after the main event? Well, only time will tell.