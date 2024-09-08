Sean Brady’s Earning Reportedly Revealed After UFC Vegas 97 Win Over Gilbert Burns

As we head to the promotion’s maiden event at the Sphere, the UFC had a stellar welterweight banger on Saturday between former title contender Gilbert Burns and America’s Sean Brady. Coming off of two back-to-back losses, the Apex Facility saw the Brazilian take a last stand against the Philly native in what was a grappling match in the octagon.

But, the 31-year-old’s intense pressure and grappling proved to be too much for the Brazilian as he succumbed to a unanimous decision loss. Fortunately, for him despite the loss, Saturday’s feature earned him somewhere between $150,000 and $200,000 as per Marca.com.

While we can’t be certain about it since the purses are usually known weeks after the event, ‘Durinho’s’ last two bouts pocketed him $150,000 & 200,000 respectively, so it’s safe to say that the Brazilian’s payout will hover in that zone.

As for the victor, Brady, this will probably be the biggest win of his career, beating the 38-year-old to a 50-45, 50-45, 49-46 UD, earning himself a generous payday. Since he previously bagged a pay of $50,000 for his only loss against champion Belal Muhammad and $80k for defeating Kelvin Gastelum, the American is expected to go home with something similar.

With the American putting out a statement against Burns, winning his first-ever main event by overcoming a seasoned opponent, the WW champion took notice of this and tipped his hat, acknowledging Brady’s skill.

Belal impressed with Brady’s win over Gilbert Burns

A win against a top competitor like Burns was what exactly Brady needed in his UFC career. In fact, many at one point touted the American as the next champion but then he met Belal in the cage and quickly found himself in hot waters. The champion simply took him apart and pieced him up on the feet, handing him his first loss in the promotion.

This KO loss however did not let Brady down, instead, he rebounded in style with a submission win over former middleweight title contender, Gastelum at UFC Fight Night in December of last year. And now, the 31-year-old has registered another massive win and this has got the champ’s attention.

As a matter of fact, Belal who earlier tried to take a dig at Brady later got back on his words and acknowledged his talent. Taking things to “X,” he noted,

“I guess Philly doesn’t suck I’m sorry lol.”



The Palestinian-born champ later prophesied that Brady would win against former title-holder, Kamaru Usman, even predicting a finish from the American.