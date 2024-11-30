Michael Bisping Lashes Out at Ex-UFC Champ Jamahal Hill for Misunderstanding ‘Sore Loser’ Comment

Michael ‘The Count’ Bisping did not think Jamahal Hill was the type to get easily offended. And now the pair are engaged in a full-blown Twitter war. It all started off when the Brit spoke about how the former champion does not take losing very well since he is a competitor and will always look to avenge his losses. Bisping had argued that positively using this energy would benefit him as a fighter. However, Hill did not see it that way and went on a Twitter rant about Bisping being a ‘sore loser’ for ‘crying’ about his losses to Dan Henderson and Vitor Belfort.

Bisping tried to be the bigger man and even apologized to Hill but not before giving him context as to what he really meant,

“I said you were a bit of a sore loser because you’re a true competitor and then went on to explain how if that energy is channeled correctly it can be truly beneficial to a fighters mindset. I was being nice, not talking sh*t. “

Did you watch what I said? Or did you read some shitty headline? If it’s a headline I’ll accept your apology:) I said you were a bit of a sore loser because you’re a true competitor and then went on to explain how if that energy is channeled correctly it can be truly beneficial… https://t.co/VFgGZZnZJu — michael (@bisping) November 29, 2024



In Bisping’s defense, it can argued that his complaints about the Vitor Belfort fight were justified since it was the fight that led to him losing his eye. Belfort kicked him in the face and his foot made direct contact with Bisping’s eyes, leaving him with a detached retina.

Bisping still managed to fight with that one eye and defend his middleweight title before eventually bowing out of the sport. It’s been years since then and the injuries incurred during his fighting career continue to plague him.

Bisping talks worst UFC injury

Bisping has been suffering from a neck injury since 2013 when he injured it while training for a fight. Since then, he has had multiple surgeries on his neck, but to no avail.

He has spoken about finally going to get his neck injury taken care of and spoke about how it’s the worst injury of his career,

“This neck has by far been my toughest opponent. I’ll get the ko in the championship rounds though”

Back in 2018, the former UFC middleweight champ had a neck fusion surgery to help him get relief from the pain. But despite going under the knife, he could only get some relief for a few months. So in 2024, he went in for a double neck fusion surgery.

Unfortunately for him, that surgery did not help him at all. He continues to have difficulty moving his upper body and is reported to have been in constant pain since his fighting days.