Michael Chandler ‘Could Very Well Beat’ Islam Makhachev if Conor McGregor Fight Doesn’t Pan Out: Sean O’Malley

It is no secret that Michael Chandler may be looking past Conor McGregor. After waiting over a year for the Irishman to return to the octagon the American was calling out Islam Makhachev for a fight. He had gone a bit quiet after being burned by both Dustin Poirier and Rafael Do Anjos but it would appear, another callout has been issued from his end.

However, Chandler is not first in line for the title shot, Arman Tsarukyan, the #1 ranked lightweight is the rightful opponent to take on the Dagestani for the title.

But bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley thinks ‘Iron’ has a solid chance against the lightweight champion.

Chandler is a tried and tested MMA veteran, but his time in the UFC has not been all that fruitful. He has not won a fight in over two years and has been inactive for more than one.

His focus on going out of his way to be aggressive and make it interesting has lost him fights against Charles Oliveira and more notably, Dustin Poirier.

Despite all this, in a recent podcast episode alongside his coach Tim Welch on YouTube, O’Malley spoke about how Chandler could throw a left and catch Islam, finishing him in the process.

He was also of the opinion that the lightweight title fight would be the next biggest thing if the McGregor event doesn’t pan out.

“Islam title fight….it’s the next biggest thing. Chandler could very well beat Islam…He could throw a left hand and it could hit him on his chin.”

Unfortunately, O’Malley’s coach did not agree with his views. But O’Malley’s answer remained the same.

The bantamweight champion, who is a fantastic proponent of MMA boxing, believes in good old striking superiority. And since Chandler, who himself is a college wrestler has the striking superiority, he could easily be the ones to stop the Dagestani line of succession.

That said, Chandler is not O’Malley’s biggest concern right now.

‘Suga’ wants The Sphere; Dvaishvili, his bantamweight title

O’Malley is ready for his next title defense and likelihood, he will be facing Merab Dvalishvili next. The only thing missing piece in the puzzle is a fight date and a venue.

However, ‘Suga’ is hoping that Dana White would allow him to have the title fight at The Sphere in September.

“Yup, no f*cking update for you fellas, I’m still hoping for the Sphere, still same s*it Sphere or December. I’m pretty sure either way it’s gonna be in Vegas next fight.”

Although the date or the location is not confirmed, O’Malley is pretty sure he will be fighting in Las Vegas next and just the thought of that has him pumped.