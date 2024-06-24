Michael ‘Venom’ Page Says ‘No Bad Blood’ With Ian Garry, but Will ‘Battle Test’ Him at UFC 303

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is just selling the fight to the fans, or so he says. The former Bellator fighter has been making memes on Ian Garry non stop ahead of their fight, but according to the Brit, it’s nothing personal, it is all fun and games.

The pair will take each other on in less than a week in the fight capital of the world, Las Vegas. Ahead of the fight, Page spoke about this was all about business for him as usual. However, given the amount of hate he gets online and after his saga with Colby Covington, the Irishman might want his colleagues to dial down the fun a bit.

For the uninitiated, UFC fans troll Ian Garry enough already, but to add to that, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has come out with his own series of Garry memes on his social media.

In a recent interview with Freestylebender on YouTube, MVP spoke about how fights were never anything personal and Ian Garry was not going to be treated anything different. However, he was quick to remind people that there was no bad blood between them.

“Just having a bit of a fun build-up and then just going in there….I don’t have no bad blood against him.”

‘MVP’ then went on to talk about how he was excited to battle test Garry in the octagon come June 29th,

“After me he’s definitely going to be battle tested”

Page is ready to give Ian Garry the toughest test of his career so far and he has to. Its during the International Fight Week, and has an up and comer taking on an established veteran of the sport, looking to take the next big step in his already distinguished career.

However, despite the build up, ‘MVP’ believes the fight will end in 2 minutes. Of course Garry couldn’t stay silent about this prediction.

Ian Garry claps back at Michael ‘Venom’ Page for his 2-minute fight prediction

Ian Garry is not backing down against MVP’s trash talk as the pair go blow for blow in their social media trash talk and fans are loving it. In a recent interview with Mike Bohn for MMA Junkie, Garry reacted to ‘MVP’s’ prediction of the fight lasting only 2 minutes and said that MVP won’t be as aggressive or assertive as he understands how dangerous Garry was.

“I bet you he throws 3 shots in 2 minutes. I bet you he’s super cautious and he’s super careful because he knows how dangerous I am. I bet you he’s going to be shitting himself and he’s going to be frozen.”

Garry believes the former Bellator fighter will look to create openings and get reactions out of him. All he has to do is not fall for it.