Michael ‘Venom’ Page Targets Kamaru Usman After UFC 303 Ian Garry Fight to Secure an Unquestionable Title Shot

Just months after joining the UFC, Michael ‘Venom’ Page has revealed his path to the title shot. And surprise surprise, it goes through the greatest welterweight of all time, Kamaru Usman.

Page did not mince his words, as he called out Kamaru Usman to a fight following his clash with Ian Garry. ‘MVP’ has just 1 fight in the UFC, but it was enough to show the division how big of a threat he is.

His unorthodox striking, movement, and showboating are all keys to making a great entertainer and an even better fighter. But right now, he has his eyes set on becoming champion. MVP is currently gearing up to fight Ian Garry at UFC 303 in what will be an important fight for the welterweight division.

But MVP is not a short-sighted man. He knows what he wants and how he wants to get there. In a recent interview with Chamatkar Sandhu, the Brit laid bare his intentions in the UFC.

“If I want to bring it back to the UK, there will most likely be one more fight…ask for Usman, get a big fight next. He’s number one ranked.”

After defeating Ian Garry at UFC 303, Michael “Venom” Page wants to fight… KAMARU USMAN! MVP feels with a win against the No. 1 ranked welterweight there would be no debate in granting him a title shot #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/rQ6FOw3wg8 — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) June 15, 2024

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is a sensible man. He knows beating Ian Garry does not warrant him a title shot. So he has already made plans to fight again before the end of the year.

He wants to take on a big name like Kamaru Usman, who is currently the #1 ranked welterweight. If he con beat the former champion, he would have made a compelling argument for a title shot.

But for right now, he is just highly motivated to finish Ian Garry. ‘MVP’ finds the Irishman ‘annoying’ and claims he needed little motivation to get in shape to fight him.

Michael Page reveals ‘annoying’ Ian Garry motivates him to get into shape

MVP takes on Garry at UFC 303 and fans are already loving this match-up. In an interview with Sky Sport, ‘Venom’ talked about how he found the Irishman annoying.

The welterweight said that while he didn’t judge people too much from a distance, he finds Garry annoying, and that has helped him get into shape.

“I’d fight [Ian] next week… for that fight, I’ll do it next week… I never like to judge too much from a distance but he inspires me to get in shape because he has an annoying air about him…If there was any motivation needed, it’s just him talking.”

Michael ‘Venom’ Page says that Ian Garry is “annoying” and motivates him to get in shape “I’d fight [Ian] next week… for that fight, I’ll do it next week… I never like to judge too much from a distance but he inspires me to get in shape because he has an annoying air… pic.twitter.com/1MiVbcaxdj — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 18, 2024

The Brit has been trash talking Garry throughout their fight camps, posting memes of Gary from Spongebob and putting the Irish fighter’s face over him to mock him.