Michael ‘Venom’ Page UFC Debut: Ex-Bellator Star ‘Not Expecting Striking Contest’ Against Kevin Holland

Michael ‘Venom’ Page is finally heading to make his UFC debut at UFC 299 this year. The former Bellator star has been booked for the fight against interesting contender Kevin Holland. Talking about the same, in an interview with MMA Junkie, MVP shared his thoughts on Holland and his previous fight game.

During the conversation, ‘Venom’ shared his excitement over finally debuting in the world’s largest promotion. He further expressed his doubts over Holland, coming up with a striking-only agreement like he did when he fought against Stephen Thomspon. ‘MVP’ took a dig at Holland, asking if he was willing to take a shot while warning him that the bout results to be the same as his fight against Thompson in 2022. Page further showed his willingness to face Holland, but spilled doubts over Holland’s reaction and will. He said,

“I know for a fact Kevin Holland is not going to want to do that agreement again after the whooping that he took against Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson…. He’s definitely not going to want to that again. I’m happy to take that deal. If he wants to shake my hand and do that, we can do that. But I don’t believe he’s going to want to.”

‘MVP’s last octagon appearance was against Goiti Yamauchi for Bellator 292. He defeated Yamauchi in the very first round via a knockout. ‘Venom’s upcoming opponent for UFC 299 ‘Trailblazer’ lost to Jack Della Maddalena via split decision at UFC Fight Night: Grasso vs. Shevchenko 2. Both these fighters have competed at Bellator MMA and will be soon seen entering the octagon against each other.

What is in for Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 299?

The 36-year-old fighter, ‘Venom’, is preparing himself for his debut in the promotion. As per the details announced by the UFC, the event is scheduled to take place on March 9, 2024, at the Kaseya Center, in Miami, Florida, United States.

The event will be headlined with a rematch between Sean O’Malley and Marlon Vera and the scheduled co-main event is a lightweight bout Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis. The fight card also includes a welterweight bout between Kevin Holland and Michael ‘Venom’ Page.

Both Page and Holland have a stellar MMA record, but this is going to be Page’s first fight in the UFC. ‘MVP’ has a professional MMA record of 21-2-0, which includes 21 wins (13 via knockout, 3 via submission, 5 via decision) and 2 losses (1 via knockout, 1 via decision). Whereas his opponent Holland has a fight record of 25-10-1 (No Contest). It includes 25 wins (14 via knockout, 7 via submission, 4 via decision), 10 losses (1 via knockout, 3 via submission, 6 via decision), and 1 no-contest.

Moreover, if we look at their respective fighting styles, it is a mix of both striking and grappling. Holland’s fighting style is Kung Fu, and he holds a second-degree black belt in the same and also has a black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. On the other hand, ‘MVP’ is more on the striking side and has a good hold on punches, kicks, elbows, and knees.

Both these fighters have their respective fanbase but the fight is going to be a gripping one for ‘MVP’s fans, keeping in mind it is his first in the promotion.