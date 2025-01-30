“Middleweight Division is Exciting” UFC Champ Dricus Du Plessis Puts the Brakes on Islam Makhachev Fight for Now

Islam Makhachev’s manager Ali Abdelaziz is going to land him in trouble one of these days. Abdelaziz’s statement about Islam being able to beat just about any champion from the heavier divisions, complemented by the lack of challenge in the lightweight division seems to have fuelled rumors of 185 lbs fight with middleweight champion Dricus Du Plessis. DDP, however, needs everyone to just take a deep breath, settle down, and make peace with the fact that it’s not in the cards in the near future.

After his 4th successful title defense at UFC 311, Makhachev doesn’t seem interested in fighting smaller champions like Ilia Topuria. And he couldn’t also be less interested in rematches. And now that #1 contender Arman Tsarukyan is persona non-grata, Makhachev has been forced to look at other options. So why not make a move to welterweight?

Islam is friends with the welterweight champion Belal Muhammad and refuses to fight him. That leaves us with DDP. Du Plessis, however, has repeatedly asserted that he would be too big for Makhachev. Apparently, nobody was getting the hint, so, he’s had to reiterate it in no uncertain terms.

“Islam is an incredible fighter, an incredible champion, and deserving of that pound-for-pound #1 spot in my opinion. But as far as this talk goes about me and him fighting, if it happens eventually, cool, you know. It is definitely not in any near future there. The middleweight division is very exciting right now.”

DDP has no issues with tough challenges. In fact, following Khamzat Chimaev’s first-round submission of Robert Whittaker at UFC 308, he had proposed taking on the Chechen. The middleweight champion had claimed that Chimaev looked dangerous enough to be challenging for the title. And to be fair, he was right. The consensus also believed the middleweight division would be better served with DDP vs Chimaev.

But now, as he gears up to face Sean Strickland at UFC 312, courtesy of UFC’s ever-efficient matchmaking, he has been peppered with more questions about Islam than about his next opponent.

DDP explains why he will win

In an interview with reporters from his hometown in Dagetsan, Islam had claimed that if the UFC offered him a fight for the middleweight title and gave him enough time to gain weight and prepare, he would be happy to do it.

He had even claimed that while he understood the heavier weight classes were a different ball game altogether, having watched DDP fight, he feels confident.

“My height allows it, I think my physical data allows it too… I’m not saying that I can 100% finish Du Plessis. But watching his fights, watching his style, I think I have the keys to victory.”

Islam Makhachev talks a move to 185: “My height allows it, I think my physical data allows it too… I’m not saying that I can 100% finish Du Plessis. But watching his fights, watching his style, I think I have the keys to victory.” Ushataykapic.twitter.com/rK2N3mUYof — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 26, 2025



Du Plessis has been a puzzle for the best that the middleweight division has had to offer. From Robert Whittaker to Israel Adesanya, nobody has been able to figure out how he does what he does. Whittaker claims DDP looks slow inside the octagon up until the point, he catches you in the face.

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya talk fighting Dricus du Plessis Izzy: “He’s the best shit fighter in the world. He’s so good.” Rob: “In the first 30 seconds I was like ‘he’s so slow’. But then I got punched in the face.” @MMArcadePodcastpic.twitter.com/1uZAxppUYN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) January 18, 2025

So for Islam to claim that he can move up two weight classes and figure out how to beat their champion could just be wishful thinking. As far as DDP is concerned, his game plan is to simply be the bigger man.

“His wrestling and grappling is phenomenal. I will just overpower him. It makes a massive difference. He’s a big lightweight, but I am a big middleweight.”

Dricus Du Plessis responds to Islam Makhachev’s callout: “His wrestling and grappling is phenomenal. I will just overpower him. It makes a massive difference. He’s a big Lightweight, but I am a big Middleweight. But if there’s ever a situation that there’s no fight for me,… pic.twitter.com/MMs4xQL1XM — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) January 28, 2025

It certainly is food for thought. So, do you think we will ever get to see Islam swell up enough to take on DDP? Will DDP even hold the belt for that long?