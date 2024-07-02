Mike Perry Compares His Spending Habits to Michael Jordan, Calls Himself ‘Cheap’

32-year-old Mike Perry is the face of bare-knuckle boxing, bringing in the crowd and taking away massive six-figure paychecks. And now, with the slugger taking on Jake Paul in a money fight, Sean O’Malley’s coach, Tim Welch, enquired about his spending habits now that he has more money than ever. Perry just compared himself to Michael Jordan.

Speaking to the duo on O’Malley’s popular YouTube channel, Perry said that he had made so much money at BKFC that he had become ‘cheap’. He added that the wealth annd his miserly spending habits have made him like Michael Jordan.

He doesn’t like beach houses and yachts and simply wants to invest the money and plan for his future.

“I kind of be feeling like Michael Jordan, like I’m making all this money and you know how they always say Michael’s really cheap with his money… I’m stacking this money, I’m investing this money and I’m planning for my future.”

According to a Forbes report in 2023, Jordan is now a billionaire, joining the Forbes 400 listing. And Perry who is making more money than ever took a page from the NBA GOAT’s book.

Regardless, his biggest concern right now is the bout with ‘The Problem Child’. However, given Perry’s R7 KO prediction, the rumors about him being concerned seem like just rumors.

Mike Perry is gonna ‘f**king knock the teeth out of his (Paul’s) mouth’

With Tyson pulling out of the scheduled bout against Paul on July 20, Mike ‘The Platinum’ Perry filled in, deciding to settle their feud in boxing bout. Though Perry wanted Paul under BKFC rules, inside the circle ring, the fighters came to accord and decided to bang it out in the traditional boxing ring.

Now, ahead of his fight, Perry has dropped a cold warning. Speaking to Michael Babcockon the “TMZ Sports” TV show, Perry said,

“F**k Jake, bro…We’ve never been friends. He’s never been cool with me, he wanted to beat me up, and he’s a sneaky little snake, and I’m gonna f***king knock the teeth out of his mouth. F**k him. F**k you, Jake. I’ll beat your a**, b**ch.”

Even though the two fighters have a history of training together, it seems like there’s some genuine bad blood between the two and Perry is looking to lay out the ‘Problem’ once and for all,