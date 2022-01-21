“I was disappointed I didn’t play in clutch time; more disappointed we lost the game”: Russell Westbrook expresses his dissatisfaction with being benched in Lakers loss to Pacers

Russell Westbrook says that he’s disappointed in the fact that he was benched against the Pacers but more disappointed that the Lakers lost.

It’s no surprise that Russell Westbrook isn’t a great fit on the Los Angeles Lakers alongside LeBron James. Russ has worked best as a primary, on-ball creator with him having the sole reigns to the offense. LeBron James has worked best while surrounded by shooters, amongst other pieces. Neither of these two are present on the Lakers.

The blame for why the LakeShow has been struggling to resemble a championship contender has been placed on either Russell Westbrook or head coach Frank Vogel. Vogel even came close to being relieved of his duties, with his job on the line during the Jazz-Lakers game.

Vogel has however, made the trip with the rest of the team to Orlando so despite their horrid outing against the Pacers, Vogel has been able to stay put in La La Land.

Westbrook on the other hand, has had his name show up in chatter on social media in regards to his future with the team. There are no official reports as of yet but he does address the now infamous ‘4th quarter benching’ during the Pacers game.

Russell Westbrook on being benched late in the 4 th quarter.

It was reported by ESPN that Frank Vogel pulled Russ from the game around the 7 minute mark of the 4th against the Pacers after he had messed up a defensive assignment on Caris LeVert. The 2017 MVP did not play a single minute after that moment in the game.

“Surprised? Yes. I was disappointed I didn’t go back in but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game. Ultimately, we have to be ok when sh*t doesn’t go well, and I’m ok. I’ve done everything that’s been asked of me here, and I’ll continue to do so and ride this out as long as we move toward our ultimate goal: to win a championship.”

On his fourth-quarter benching, Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook tells ESPN: “Surprised, yes. I was disappointed I didn’t go back in, but I’m more disappointed that we lost the damn game.” Story: https://t.co/KFD0RSu00G — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 21, 2022

Russell Westbrook isn’t responsible for the poor roster-making decisions that were made by Rob Pelinka and company. Yes, Russ has been widely inefficient this season but if he had a roster more towards his liking, perhaps he wouldn’t be forced into having an atrocious shot selection.

All in all, the Lakers are a mess from the ground up. LeBron James is the only thing saving them from becoming the absolute laughing stock of the NBA, if they aren’t already.