Mike Perry Shares How Alex Pereira, Jon Jones, and Floyd Mayweather Have Influenced Him

Fans are merely a week away from the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs Mike Perry bout in Tampa Florida with the BKFC champion filling in for Mike Tyson. Ahead of the fight, the former UFC contender dissected his journey to the top from his humble beginnings in Flint, Michigan.

Speaking to the DAZN Boxing production crew, promoting the upcoming fight, ‘The Platinum’ superstar revealed his inspirations, name-dropping UFC LHW champ, Alex Pereira and HW champ Jon Jones in the process, along with Floyd Mayweather.

“Obviously, I’ve been influenced by some fighters you know. Alex Pereira right now is killing the game, I was influenced by Jon Jones, I went and trained with him a little bit and you know big fan of him because he is just undefeated, undisputed through so many challenges. And (Floyd) Mayweather. Mayweather is great because he’s just perfect.”

Taking inspiration from all these legends, Perry will go to war with Paul, eyeing to hand the YouTuber turned boxer his second loss and put him in his place.

However, UFC’s 125lb champ doesn’t think Perry has what it takes to finish Paul.

In fact, during his forecast of the fight, the superstar picked the young Ohio native instead of the veteran slugger while laying out his reasons.

Paul over Perry for Sean O’Malley

On paper, this would be Paul’s toughest fight after Tommy Fury.

While the Brit was able to push Paul into a decision, snagging a decision win, can the BKFC champion repeat the feet? Perry has never been much of a decision fighter.

Besides, ‘Suga’ doesn’t think he gets the W either way.

O’Malley briefed about Perry’s experience in bare-knuckle fighting but according to the UFC bantamweight champion, Paul has been boxing for years now and it is just a different sport. The 12 ounce gloves make a huge difference.

Analyzing the fight on his popular TimboSugarShow, O’Malley said,

“I think Jake Paul beats Mike Perry. I think Mike Perry vs. Jake Paul is a very interesting, very competitive fight, probably the most competitive fight that Jake’s had outside of Tommy Fury. Jake’s been boxing, Mike’s been bare-knuckle boxing.”

‘The Problem Child’ now boasts a 9-1 professional record with wins over Anderson Silva, Tyron Woodley, Ben Askren, Nate Diaz and many more while Perry has gone on a blitzkrieg, dismantling opponents in BKFC to become the champion.

What do you think about the champion’s preview? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.