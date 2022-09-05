After Admitting His Love for MMA to Joe Rogan, $57.7 Billion Worth Mark Zuckerberg Amazed Conor McGregor and Other UFC Stars With His Fight Talents

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, who once admitted that he loves mixed martial arts on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, recently showed stunning skills in a sparring video.

The UFC color commentator runs a podcast that often tops the chart on Spotify. The main reason behind this is the knowledge Rogan shares and also invites notable personalities from around the globe on the show.

Some of the big names that have graced the show are Elon Musk, Mike Tyson, Bill Burr, and more. Mark Zuckerberg, the $57.7 billion worth entrepreneur, was a recent addition to the list.

The Meta platforms CEO appeared in episode #1863 of the podcast. He had around a three-hour-long conversation with the JRE host, in which Zuckerberg talked about his work and personal stuff. At a point in the conversation, the 38-years-old revealed his parents forced him into sports and that he has a fascination for MMA.

After a few days of his appearance on the JRE, Zuckerberg uploaded a video of himself sparring with his friend Khai Wu, who was about to make his debut on Urijah Faber’s A1 Combat 5 on UFC Fight Pass.

“One of my training partners, @khaiwu, is making his @ufcfightpass debut tonight. Go get it Khai and looking forward to a great fight!” Zuckerberg wrote in the caption.

MMA world reacts to Mark Zuckerberg’s MMA training video

The Facebook founder regularly indulges in extreme sports. He often uploads his surfing videos on social media. Now, he has put on the MMA gloves and shown his stunning skills on Instagram.

The video went viral and many prominent combat stars, including Conor McGregor, Alexander Volkanovski, Deiveson Figueiredo, and Alex Pereira, were in awe after witnessing Zuckerberg’s skills. Even one of the world’s biggest MMA promotions, UFC’s page commented on his post.

Here are some reactions from the MMA world to the post:

The 38-year-old entrepreneur appeared in an amazing form in the video with his striking submissions and takedowns. Many fans hilariously suggested opponents for him and one name common among them was the UFC surging lightweight prospect, Paddy Pimblett.

‘The Baddy’ once called out Zuckerberg in a post-fight interview. The reason behind this call-out was Pimblett’s ban from Instagram and Facebook. Therefore, fans suggested a grudge match between them.

Do you guys think Zuckerberg will accept Pimblett’s challenger in the future?

