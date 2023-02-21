After “$300M” Lawsuit Threat, Andrew Tate Issues Statement on Accusers: “My Enemies Lie About Me”

The news that is all over social media, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate, were arrested by the Romanian police. The Tate brothers were accused of human trafficking and money laundering. They were arrested at their house in Bucharest. However, the Tate brothers have stated several times that they are innocent and have been framed by the Romanian authorities. The matrix, as they refer to it as is working against them to get them in trouble as they are rich and famous is what the brothers believe. The $300M lawsuit threat, Tate issuing statements against his enemies, and many more developments have come forward as this case continues to build up.

As this case was already interesting enough, new details came out regarding the case. A woman has accused Andrew Tate and his brother of some charges as well.

Andrew Tate issues statement on accusers:

After the anonymous woman made allegations about the Tate brothers, this case has taken another turn of its own. The Tate brothers, however, have said that they are not guilty and that their enemies are working against them.

Andrew Tate in his statement has also threatened to sue the woman who has accused Andrew Tate of false allegations. He would sue the woman for $300M due to the false allegations made against him. Tate has been a controversial figure on the internet.

My enemies lie about me in a desperate bid to slander my name. With the strength of god

I prevail and emerge a hero of truth. I win. — Andrew Tate (@Cobratate) February 20, 2023

My enemies lie about me in a desperate bid to slander my name, is what Tate said. He also added with the strength of God, he prevails and will emerge as a hero and he will win.

Updates on the case and release:

The release date of Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate has been moved forward. The Tate brothers were arrested by the Romanian authorities in December 2022. The recent update is that both of them would be in custody till 27th February 2023.

Tate has also mentioned that he will be donating $100M to a charity that will be used for men who have been wrongly accused. ‘Top G’ mentioned he will update his will from the prison and will make donations to charity.

