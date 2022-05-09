Khamzat Chimaev’s scary weight cut video for his fight at UFC 273 goes viral

Khamzat Chimaev’s scary weight cut video against Gilbert Burns for UFC 273 goes viral.

Chimaev’s scary weight cut video is something that hasn’t missed the sight of the UFC fans. Khamzat and Gilbert recently fought at UFC 273. After one hell of a war, grueling weight cut video of Khamzat was released. Fighters usually fight at weight below there walk around weight. This is very common in MMA or any combat sports.

Chimaev and Burns fought at welterweight which is 170 pounds whereas they walk around regularly around 190’s or even higher. The process of weight cutting is done by fighters of all weight category except the heavyweights. Khamzat Chimaev’s weight cutting video looks gruesome and scary.

Khamzat appeared to be drained out completely while in the process of making weight. Fighters usually cut the water weight from their body to get to the fight weight. This process is usually not recommended as it affects the body a lot. Even though the process is something that’s not been the recommended one its definietly a famous one.

Khamzat’s video of cutting the weight is scary but at the same time it is what fighters do. Khamzat had his cheeks all sucked in and he looked visibly sick. Khamzat was looking as if he could have fainted anytime while that process and he even might have.

Fighters literally put their health on line for cutting that weight. Weight cut has also affected fighters in their fights. Many fighters have previously blamed a bad performance on their bad weight cut. Fighters cut the water from their body and try and make the necessary weight.

Weight cutting a necessary evil

As the MMA fans around the world might know, weight cutting is a necessary evil. Joe Rogan has even called weight cutting a sanctioned cheating. Fighters who agree to fight at a certain weight have to make that weight around 24 hours before the fight.

If the fighters fail to make the weight then the fight could be cancelled. In many cases fighters also get ready to give up certain percentage of their purse to the opponent and keep the fight on. There is a certain process to this madness and also a specific way to recovery.

The fighters load up on liquids and carbs after they make the weight to get all the energy back. Fighters usually get 24 hours to replenish their bodies and get back to being hydrated.

Fighters usually have nutritionists and experts in their team who could help them cut the weight as safely as possible. The experts also help fighters replenish their body and guide them on what to eat and what to drink.

