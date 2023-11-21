PFL Acquires Bellator MMA: Everything You Need to Know Ex-UFC Star Francis Ngannou’s Contract With the Promotion

Francis Ngannou got into combat sports, intending to become a world champion in boxing. However, a series of events led ‘The Predator’ to hone his skills in MMA. It is safe to say that the decision to become an MMA fighter worked out for Ngannou. ‘The Predator’ realized his ultimate dream in the sport eight years after making his professional debut.

For Ngannou, getting to the UFC was always his main objective. He was able to achieve this goal just five fights into his professional career. Unfortunately for Ngannou, his dream move did not work out the way he wanted to.

‘The Predator’ had a different opinion on several things with the UFC brass. While it was never a happy marriage, things got worse towards the end of his contract. Ultimately, Ngannou walked away from the promotion as the reigning heavyweight champion after running down his contract.

Dana White stated that he did everything in his power to ensure Ngannou stays with the UFC. However, the UFC President felt that his champion’s demands were too unreasonable to reach a deal. Following this, there were a few months of uncertainty around what Ngannou would do next.

At first, Bellator stated that they were not interested in signing him. This was followed by ONE Championship. Ultimately, patience paid off for Ngannou, who signed with the PFL and got everything he wanted out of the deal.

Now recent reports say that the Professional Fighting League has acquired Bellator MMA. With that being said, let’s take a closer look at Francis Ngannou’s deal with the PFL.

What exactly is Francis Ngannou’s deal with the PFL?

In May this year, after five months of free agency, Francis Ngannou signed a multi-fight contract with the PFL. According to the contract, Ngannou (17-3) is only allowed to compete in PFL pay-per-view mixed martial arts.

However, he is free to pursue a completely independent deal in professional boxing. It also secures him a seat on the PFL’s Global Advisory Board. This also includes former three-time UFC champion Randy Couture. It also makes him an executive and equity owner of PFL Africa, a regional league the PFL plans to start in 2025.

For ‘The Predator’, it was non-negotiable that he should be allowed to pursue boxing under his new contract. He also wanted some sort of ownership stake in the company and a promise to bring MMA to Africa.

These are demands that the UFC and Dana White were not comfortable with and, ultimately, Ngannou chose the PFL, who gave him everything he wanted,