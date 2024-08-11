“Money for Good”: UFC Champ Sean O’Malley’s Heartwarming Act of Kindness Wins Hearts Online

Netflix Is A Joke Festival: G.R.O.A.T The Greatest Roast Of All Time – Tom Brady at The Kia Forum Featuring: Sean O Malley Where: Inglewood, California, United States When: 05 May 2024 Credit: Faye s Vision/Cover Images EDITORIAL USE ONLY. RESTRICTED TO NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK Copyright: xx coverimg53709806

UFC’s bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley just won over the hearts of millions of fans. Posing as a crypto trillionaire, the Montana native was seen helping society by going around paying people’s rent! The UFC bantamweight champion, in a recent video was seen going door to door to help the needy, prompting people to laud him for it.

As soon as the clip went online, MMA fans poured in to note down their thoughts and call him a true champion.

“The peoples champ.”

"The peoples champ."

One happy fan touted ‘Suga’ as the people’s champion, admiring his commitment to his society while others also keyed in with similar comments.

“Using his money for good!”

"Using his money for good!"

“respect omalley.”

"respect omalley."

“common suga W.”

"common suga W."

It wasn’t all rainbows and unicorns either as some netizens also chimed in and pointed out that it was unnecessary to record the video.

“Has to make sure it’s filmed.”

"Has to make sure it's filmed."

The video of this interaction between O’Malley and the people is going viral with some even asking the fighter if he is god almighty himself, showing up in time of need.

As you can imagine, this seems way, way too dramatized. However, it doesn’t bode well to dwell on speculations about televised charity!

So moving on, former flyweight champion and current bantamweight contender, Deiveson Figueiredo has opened up about fighting for the title while taking a shot at O’Malley.

Figueiredo not sold on Sean O’Malley’s power

After losing it to Brandon Moreno, Brazil’s Deiveson Figueiredo is on a three-fight winning streak with the last one being against Marlon Vera and now has his sights on the bantamweight gold and

In fact, Figueiredo (24-3 MMA) is coming hot off a unanimous decision victory over Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera earlier this month, climbing to the #5 spot in the rankings.

With this victory, the Brazilian believes he should be next in line to fight for the UFC bantamweight title.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, the former champ revealed how he would do in a fight against the champ, O’Malley. He said,

“(Sean) O’Malley moves a lot and it’s hard to touch him, but I would be aggressive on the feet against him. (O’Malley) moves a lot and has good boxing, but we don’t see any power there. He has good boxing, he throws a lot of kicks, but we don’t see those hard knockout shots that hurt his opponents, you know? It would be really hard for him to knock me out.”

Simply put, Figueiredo doesn’t see the champ, knocking him out and is completely confident about his chin. Even though he is aware of the American’s crisp boxing, he doesn’t see it as a challenge as he sees himself being the aggressor.