Months Before Loss Against Floyd Mayweather, Joe Rogan Outlined ‘Mindfu*k Factor’ That Set Conor McGregor Apart From Other Opponents

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor produced one of the most iconic boxing fights ever. The biggest MMA star went up against one of the greatest boxers ever. There was a lot of hype surrounding the fight and an air of mystery about the Irishman’s chances against ‘Money’. Thus, it was pretty interesting when months before the loss against Mayweather, Rogan outlined the ‘mindfu*k factor’ that set ‘The Notorious’ apart from other fighters.

The first UFC double division champion went into the fight against the undefeated boxer with quite a resume. ‘The Notorious’ began his professional MMA career back in 2008 fighting for Cage of Truth promotion. It didn’t take long for him to make his way into Cae Warriors promotion which is one of the best in Europe.

After becoming the double-division Cage Warrior champion, McGregor entered UFC. Before fighting Mayweather, not only did McGregor have both lightweight and featherweight titles, but he also had a UFC record of 21 wins and 3 losses. Thus, it set out for an electric encounter with Mayweather and McGregor’s trash-talking abilities were in full flow before the fight.

Joe Rogan outlined what set Conor McGregor apart before Floyd Mayweather fight

It is no secret that UFC commentator and American podcaster Joe Rogan is a huge fan of combat sports. Thus, even while having a conversation with his guest Jamie Foxx he began discussing Mayweather vs. McGregor a few months before the fight. As per a report from Fristsportz, during the conversation, Rogan revealed what set the Irishman apart from other fighters and how he was the only one who could threaten Mayweather to kill him in a real fight.

Rogan said, “It’s the greatest freak show ever. There is also the mindfu*k factor. Conor’s the only guy that Floyd’s has ever fought that can look at him and go ‘ If this was a real fight, you would be fu*king dead.”

According to Rogan, the UFC fighter had the upper hand when it came to a real fight against Mayweather due to his MMA experience. There are a lot of aspects of MMA that even a striker like McGregor can use to destroy a great boxer. McGregor can use leg kicks and fight during a clinch which he could use to dominate a boxer. Rogan once also spoke about another factor that aided McGregor.

Rogan was impressed from McGregor

During a podcast with Brendan Schaub, Joe Rogan revealed what he was really surprised to see from Conor McGregor. According to Rogan, the Irishman had a unique stance and fighting style along with self-belief.

Rogan said, “So he has this amazing belief in himself and he had a really interesting style man. That whole thing where he was doing like putting his hands out there and ‘pap-pap’ tapping him. And then throwing off-speed punches and then dropping him in.“

Not only Rogan but a lot of fans and experts were really impressed by McGregor’s performance against Mayweather. Even Mayweather himself heaped praises on McGregor after their fight and claimed that the Irishman was better than he anticipated. That’s why a lot of fans were interested in a rematch. Do you think we will ever see McGregor Vs Mayweather II?