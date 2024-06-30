mobile app bar

“Most Boring Fighter”: Ian Garry’s Victory over Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303 Fails to Impress Fans

Allan Binoy
Published

Jun 29, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Ian Machado Garry (red gloves) fights Michael Page (blue gloves) during UFC 303 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In his efforts to best Michael ‘Venom’ Page at UFC 303, Ian Garry had to prove his his wrestling prowess inside the octagon. It seems the hours practicing with team Chute Box are paying off since he looked much better on the ground than the Brit. However, Garry’s continuous efforts to submit Page saw him earn a majority decision victory did not sit well with fans.

After the trash talk that the two had indulged in, fans expected the fighters to just murder each other on their feet. But what was supposed to be a bloody spectacle, turned out to be a series of takedown attempts.

Fans, of course, weren’t too happy, especially with Garry.

“Ian Garry probably the most boring fighter on the roster”

 

This fan shared a GIF of a scene from Peaky Blinders where Thomas Shelby holds a gun to his head, to relate to how he felt while watching the fight and called for Garry to fight Belal Muhammad,

“Ian Garry vs Belal Muhammad”

This fan was so frustrated that he vowed to never buy a PPV with Ian Garry on it again to save himself from getting bored,

“Never buying a ppv with Ian Garry on it.”

Another fan called out other fans for hyping up Ian Garry for no reason. He believes the Irishman is not worth the hype,

“Y’all gotta stop hyping Ian Garry up. Honestly. Just stop. Boring fighter, disingenuous personality….enough already.”

However, Ian Garry did not look at it the same way, for him a win is a win. He is already looking forward to his next challenge and has called for a title shot next.

Machado wants to follow in Conor McGregor’s footsteps

Conor McGregor could have made all the tremors in his career and nobody would have cared if didn’t KO Eddie Alvarez for the lightweight title and then finish Jose Aldo in 13 seconds for the featherweight title.

The gold makes the man and it makes him insanely rich. So Garry knows exactly what he wants to do.

Following his victory over the Brit, he made his intentions about wanting a title shot very clear. Calling the future inevitable, the Irishman claimed that it didn’t matter who he was fighting.

“I am coming for that world title, 15-0, undefeated, unstoppable. I don’t care who’s next, where it is, I’m gonna be a world champion. The future is inevitable.”

All that said, Garry will have to wait for his title shot as they are many in the line before him, much more vicious with more convincing wins and a better pedigree but if he continues with his win streak, who knows!

