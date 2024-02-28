Movsar Evloev Religion: Is the Russian Fighter Also a Practicing Muslim?

Movsar Evloev is a religious man and regularly posts religious quotes. The UFC Featherweight fighter is now one of the few unbeaten fighters in his division. He made his UFC debut back in 2019 and has since been on an 8-fight winning streak. His latest victory came against Arnold Allen at UFC 297. Evloev is of Russian origin and here’s everything about what religion the unbeaten fighter practices.

Movsar Evloev is a practicing Muslim. His Instagram bio says, “There is no power nor strength except through Allah”. Surely, his faith in his religion has given him the power to fight tough opponents and end up on the winning side.

In January this year, the featherweight took on his hardest test to date. Arnold Allen proved to be a tough competitor inside the ring, with both fighters going toe to toe. The fight was closely contested, however, a pivotal moment in the fight proved to be decisive. Allen used a headlock from Evloev to his advantage by unfurling a trio of knees.

However, referee Marc Goddard stopped the fight for a brief moment, deeming the knees illegal. Movsar Evloev continued fighting and ended up winning the bout via a unanimous decision.

The call from Marc Goddard frustrated Allen. After his win, he called out the winner of the UFC 298 main event between Ilia Topuria and Alexander Volkanovski.

Following Topuria’s win, he has been constantly calling out the champion.

Movsar Evloev calls out Ilia Topuria for ducking him and calling out retired fighters instead

Ilia Topuria has called out several fighters after becoming a champion. The first person he called out was Conor McGregor. Since then, he has called out other legends of the sport.

In a recent interview, he stated that his dream opponent would be Khabib Nurmagomedov. Here’s what Movsar Evloev had to say about the call-out:

“Conor, Islam, Khabib, Mayweather, Muhammad Ali, Messi… Who else do you want to fight rather than the only undefeated fighter in your division? @Topuriailia”

Movsar Evloev believes he deserves a title shot following his victory against Arnold Allen. He claims that his unbeaten record is enough to warrant him a title shot.

The Russian believes he is the biggest threat in the featherweight division. However, Ilia Topuria has bigger names on his mind for his first title defense.