“Send Jet”: Sean O’Malley Responds to Conor McGregor’s Sparring Challenge After PED Rant on Social Media

For ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, it must be a bittersweet moment to be called out by the fighter you look up to. O’Malley has always spoken about fans comparing him to the Conor McGregor. He aspires to reach the levels of ‘The Notorious’ in the UFC. However, McGregor calling him out for his earlier PED scandal has left a bitter taste in the champion’s mouth.

Back in 2019, Sean O’Malley was set to rematch Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera at UFC 239. However, VADA found Ostarine in his blood test, a banned substance, and ‘Suga’ had to pull out of the fight.

Following Ryan Garcia’s failed blood test, where VADA found the same substance, Ostarine, Conor McGregor called out both fighters and in a now-deleted tweet said that he would ride them both like ostriches. A unique threat for sure, but O’Malley has responded to the challenge asking the Irishman to send it private jet to pick him up.

Conor McGregor definitely could send a private jet but if he rides Garcia and O’Malley like Ostriches will have to be seen, depending on Irish laws, one can presume.

The Irishman is himself in training camp as he prepares for his return to the UFC against Michael Chandler and is taking no prisoners as he announces his return to the organization. However, he may have his work cut out for him since the UFC Bantamweight Champion is looking to fight Ryan Garcia in a boxing match.

Sean O’Malley boxing against Ryan Garcia! When?

Sean O’Malley has his next two fights laid out in front of him. The UFC Bantamweight Champion will look to defend his belt next against Merab Dvalishvili. Even though he had wanted to fight Ilia Topuria next, backlash from fans, Topuria, and everyone, in general, has made him want to defend his title against the Georgian.

The Georgian is the biggest threat in the division currently and has earned a title shot. However, after fighting Dvalishvili, O’Malley has other plans as he revealed on X,

Sean O’Malley and Ryan Garcia have been going back and forth for a long time now. Even before his fight against Devin Haney, Garcia had come out saying he could beat O’Malley in an MMA fight.

However, knowing it would be a one-sided affair, ‘Suga’ is now offering to fight the boxer in the ring, in his sport. It will be interesting to see if the champ can convince Dana White and the UFC to allow him to venture into boxing.