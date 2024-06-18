“Much More Serious”: Conor McGregor’s ‘No Set Return’ Date After UFC 303 Withdrawal Alarms Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier believes Conor McGregor’s leg is in worse shape than his reported injury. The Irishman had to pull out of his scheduled bout against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 but it’s the lack of a return date that has the former heavyweight champion alarmed.

According to Cormier, this is a cause of concern for the UFC and the fans. In a recent episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show with Chael Sonnen, DC spoke about his concerns regarding McGregor’s return and when it might happen.

“To me, no return date tells me that this is much more serious than anybody, even McGregor is letting on Chael. It’s very very concerning to me that I really don’t know when we’re gonna see Conor McGregor fight again.”

The former double champion doesn’t think the Dubliner will return for the rest of the year, which makes it kind of a controversial take since most experts believe that the McGregor-Chandler fight will take place towards the end of 2024.

Amidst the injury discussions, another rumor that has reared its head is of the UFC postponing the fight due to contract disputes and failed renegotiations between the company and its most prized asset.

Dana White dispels rumors of UFC 303 being called off due to contract disputes

Conor McGregor had never pulled out of a fight before this. So naturally, when he pulled out of UFC 303 with an injury fans began questioning the news.

However, in a recent interview with Jim Rome, Dana White dispelled the rumors saying that Conor had actually sustained an injury. He refused the idea that the Irishman wanted to renegotiate a contract after signing it.

The UFC President stated that McGregor had never tried to be shady with these things.

“Conor McGregor never leads up to a fight and tries to re-negotiate a contract or get more money….Conor McGregor is hurt right now, it’s absolutely real.”

Dana White confirms that Conor McGregor is “hurt right now”, and shuts down any conspiracies of him withdrawing for other reasons such as a contract dispute. He also says he’s typically “never very optimistic” when it comes to guys like McGregor and Jon Jones making their… pic.twitter.com/wTFgtu0u57 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 17, 2024

Dana White praised Conor McGregor for being a solid business partner and always keeping his word. It’s one of the reasons why White loves working with him.