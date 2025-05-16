‘There Was a Hole in the Bag’: When Joe Rogan Left Michael Jai White & Georges St-Pierre Stunned With His Brutal MMA Move

While Joe Rogan still hasn’t stepped foot in the Octagon as a competitor, it seems that he may already have a signature move ready to go should he receive the call.

Rogan began his association with the UFC in 1997, working as a post-fight interviewer. After leaving the company due to his salary failing to cover traveling costs, he returned in 2002 shortly after Dana White became president. While gifted in the art of presentation, Rogan also regularly receives praise for his physique and practice of MMA outside of his commentary duties.

Rogan has discussed his exercise and dietary regimen in renowned publications like Men’s Health and Men’s Fitness. A long-time fan of MMA, the sport has become central to his impressive routine.

But it’s not just the 57-year-old’s physique that has impressed those connected with the UFC. It’s the power of a difficult offensive move that Rogan seems to have mastered, as confirmed by two of the sport’s biggest experts.

In a clip shared by Viking Samurai, UFC all-timer, Georges St-Pierre, and martial arts specialist and movie star, Michael Jai White, were astonished by the power and technique of Joe Rogan’s spinning back kick.

“I’ve never seen a strike, blow, from a human being that hard,” said an astounded St-Pierre. “Man, I remember that bag when you were working in. It was a freakin’ hole that was in the bag. Curves in the bag with your footprint in it. Like it’s completely insane, man.”

If there’s ever a stamp of approval to receive in the UFC, it’s from St-Pierre. A former two-division champion, St-Pierre is regarded by many as the greatest MMA fighter of all time. But to receive glowing praise from martial artist Michael Jai White, who holds seven legitimate black belts, underlines the brutality of Rogan’s spinning back kick.

“Joe Rogan, I’d say he’s number two best back spin kick I’ve ever seen,” said White decisively. “Number one is Benny Urquidez.”

What makes Benny ‘The Jet’ Urquidez’s spinning back kick so good?

A kickboxing legend, Benny ‘The Jet’ concluded his career in 1993 with 63 wins from 67 fights, having only lost once in an impressive career. But retirement from competition hasn’t stopped him from passing on his incredible knowledge. His students, Stan Longinidis and Pete Cunningham, have combined won 15 kickboxing world titles.

Urquidez also became a teacher to Hollywood stars. The likes of John Cusack, Patrick Swayze, and Michael Keaton trained under Benny at his renowned gym in California.

But as Urquidez explains in a clip shared by ‘The Karate Nerd’ Jesse Enkamp, the key to a solid spinning back kick lies in never losing sight of your opponent.

“Most people will throw a spinning back kick, and they’ll turn it into whatever. Round kick, right cross. They turn their back twice,” Urquidez explains to Enkamp.

“If our opponent is 12 o’clock, our heels go to 11. Spin, look over to the right, my leg will go straight back, like a donkey kick. Then I step out with my left and step around with my right leg. That means I took my eyes off my opponent one time,” he concluded.

At 72, Benny shows no signs of slowing down. More importantly, the spinning back kick looks as good as it has ever been.