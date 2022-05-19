“He’s chomping at the bit to come back” – Dana White gives an update on when Conor McGregor will make his UFC return

UFC President Dana White gives an update on when Conor McGregor will make his return inside the octagon and compete once again.

In recent months, Conor McGregor, the former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion, has been targeted by multiple competitors.

Following his stunning win over Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, Michael Chandler was the latest to face the “Notorious” one. He is prepared to wait indefinitely.

McGregor is on the mend after breaking his tibia in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. McGregor has been recovering and prepping for a comeback since then. Because McGregor could not get off the canvas, he conducted his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan while lying down.

When will McGregor make his return to the Octagon? He was expected to return by the summer, but supporters may have to wait longer.

Dana White’s update on Conor McGregor and his possible next fight

Last month, UFC president Dana White gave an update on McGregor, indicating the Irish fighter is ready to return.

“He’s chomping at the bit to come back,” White told TMZ Sports. “Realistically, when you look at everything he’s got going on right now with coming back and other things that need to be done to get ready to prepare again, [a return timeframe is] probably early fall.”

In February, McGregor told SevereMMA that he would be able to spar again by April. He’s been documenting his development on Instagram since then. In his last fights, the 33-year-old has focused on his boxing. Full martial arts training will be the most challenging test.

In 2008, McGregor made his professional debut. He won the Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight titles while training with John Kavanagh. In 2013, he joined the UFC.

McGregor won the UFC featherweight belt in 2015 by defeating Jose Aldo in 13 seconds. After a 1-1 draw with Nate Diaz in two spectacular fights, McGregor defeated Eddie Alvarez for the UFC lightweight title.

In 2017, the then-dual champion faced Floyd Mayweather in a boxing battle, losing by TKO. McGregor would not fight again until 2018, after becoming one of the world’s wealthiest fighters. In the process, he was stripped of his titles. In 2018, McGregor was defeated by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title via submission. He has gone 1-3 in the Octagon since his return.

McGregor’s other prospective opponents include Charles Oliveira, the fourth bout vs Poirier, and a hypothetical third fight with Diaz.

