“My religion teach this to me, to be a nice person” – Khabib Nurmagomedov discusses never being afraid to express his religion in the new Legacy series

Being a devout Muslim, Khabib Nurmagomedov has never shied away from proclaiming his religion. Although “The Eagle” is aware that professing his passion for his religion would have offended some people, he doesn’t care if it did.

The former lightweight champion of the UFC attributes his character to the teachings of his religion. Because of this, unlike others, Nurmagomedov is not reluctant to declare his devotion to his religion publicly. Recently, “The Eagle” posted a video on his YouTube account detailing his transition from fighter to coach. In the video, the UFC Hall of Famer said:

“A lot of people, they little bit shy to show they are muslim. Some people don’t like this, but who cares? My religion teach this to me, to be a nice person, to be a good man, to be a good family man. You know, like, to be good neighbour, to be good friend. This is only because of my religion. Because of my faith, you know?! And everybody have their own way but I choose to show this. To show this, to represent this and to be proud of this.”

When he meets people, Khabib Nurmagomedov seems to avoid talking about religion

The ardent and openly practising Muslim that Khabib Nurmagomedov has always been. But when he meets new people, the former UFC lightweight champion doesn’t tend to share his faith.

Christiano Ronaldo’s close friend Nurmagomedov was previously questioned about whether he had ever attempted to convert the Portuguese footballer. The Eagle denied saying so, even adding that he doesn’t typically bring up religion when he meets new people.

The UFC Hall of Famer says that interfering with another person’s religious practices gives Muslims a terrible reputation. Last year, Khabib Nurmagomedov stated in a speech:

“No, like Ronaldo, he all the time say, ‘Salaam alaikum,’ ‘inshallah,’ like this, you know. Like, he understand religion. I think he believe his religion, I believe my religion. You know, it’s like when I meet people I never talk with people, ‘Hey, what religion you have?’ You know, because this is not good example for being Muslim and I never talk with people about their religion, why they believe. You know, they believe, this is their own decision. You know, it’s like, no I never talk with him about this.”

