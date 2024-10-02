“Naah!”: Sean O’Malley Reveals He Turned Down Hawk Tuah Girl’s Podcast Invite Despite Its Global Popularity

In a surprising twist, former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley has revealed that he turned down an invite to appear on the podcast of Hailey Welch, famously known as the “Hawk Tuah” girl.

After her signature phrase catapulted her to fame overnight, Welch launched a podcast that’s been making waves globally.

Despite the show’s popularity, O’Malley wasn’t interested in joining her as a guest. “Naah!” he said, making it clear he’s not looking to hop on that bandwagon.

Fans are now left wondering what led to his decision, especially with the buzz surrounding Welch’s show, but it seems O’Malley is sticking to his own path. The former bantamweight champion who hosts a weekly podcast with his trainer Tim Welch, reacted to the success of the podcast and the opportunity he had.

When he was informed that her podcast is top three in the world on Spotify, O’Malley reacted in disbelief.

“Shut the f**k up. Jesus, they asked me to go on that. I wonder if it will phase out or if she is doing a good job. Who is she getting on that is making it so big?”



Hailey Welch, started her own podcast, ‘Talk Tuah’ a few weeks ago, to nobody’s surprise. But not even Welch herself would have expected the level of success the podcast has had over the last few weeks.

According to reports, the ‘Talk Tuah’ podcast is the third most popular podcast in the United States on Spotify behind the ones hosted by UFC color commentator Joe Rogan and conservative influencer Tucker Carlson.

So, Welch is in with the big guns of the industry and holding her own very well, which is why it comes as a surprise that O’Malley wouldn’t make an appearance on her podcast.

‘Suga’ usually is not one to shy away from collaborating with the biggest names in the social media space. Case in point, he recently teamed up with streamer Sketch, a move that did not work out too well for him.

O’Malley gets roasted by streamer Sketch

Sean O’Malley didn’t let his recent loss to Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 306 keep him down for long. After a couple of days of reflection, he’s back at it, calling on the Suga State Athletic Commission to overturn the result. O’Malley is confidently telling anyone who’ll listen that he actually won rounds 1, 3, and 5, claiming to be the true champion.

But his bravado took a hit during some online Madden games with popular streamer The Sketch Real, who boasts 1.4 million Twitch followers compared to O’Malley’s 295k.

While O’Malley claims to have won both games, the trash talk was relentless. “Many tattoos, many regrets,” Sketch quipped, poking fun at O’Malley’s ink. O’Malley fired back, teasing Sketch about his gameplay and even suggesting he let his daughter take over the controller.

It was a fun stream but yeah, O’Malley got owned so bad, it was hilarious, like the end of ‘21 Jump Street‘ hilarious, when Rob Riggle gets shot in the…