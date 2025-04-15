“If Dana Chooses”: UFC Veteran Feels Paddy Pimblett Can Surpass Alex Pereira and O’Malley, But Not Conor McGregor

Off the back of his dominant UFC 314 win, Paddy Pimblett most definitely can become the biggest star in the promotion – but maybe not like Conor McGregor- the biggest the promotion has ever seen. At least that’s what this former UFC middleweight contender – now analyst thinks.

Pimblett, who is sure to crack the lightweight top-10 this week, turned in another stunning finish over the weekend. Racking up six wins in the organization, the Liverpool native traversed the biggest obstacle of his tenure yet with a vicious ground and pound KO of Michael Chandler.

Dominating from start to finish, the Liverpool grappler split Chandler with a massive flying knee and found the better of their grappling scenarios despite a painful groin kick from the American.

Staking his claim for a title-eliminator next, Pimblett welcomed a chance to fight the trio of Justin Gaethje, Dustin Poirier, or even Charles Oliveira next. The latter is a very popular candidate with Pimblett’s more vocal fans, of whom there are millions.

This is why Chael Sonnen believes that the scouser could surpass the likes of both Sean O’Malley and Alex Pereira in popularity. Even before he had proven himself in the octagon, Paddy’s boyish relativity and his goofy personality had garnered him a serious fan following.

“It’s such a rare bar,” Sonnen said on Good Guy/Bad Guy.

“I mean, it’s just such a rare bar where Conor McGregor and Kimbo Slice were kind of able to transcend cultures and they’re the only two in the history of MMA”, he continued.

Paddy had audibly the loudest pop in Miami over the weekend- when he made his way into the octagon and louder when he stopped Chandler in his tracks.

“Paddy already brings a nation with him. He’s already lining up jumbo jets, and they’re filling up arenas for him… like he is over as a monetizable box office draw”, Sonnen explained.

And while Sonnen is skeptical about his ability to match McGregor, putting him in main events may test that theory still.

“They haven’t even put him at the top of the marquee (Conor) McGregor status… You got to transcend culture; you got to get into movies and television. And there’s some there’s some other things but can do”, Sonnen added.

“Right here in 2025, he can start to break into those categories if Dana (White) chooses to elevate him all the way to the main event”, noted the analyst, firmly placing the responsibility on the UFC boss’ shoulders.

Paddy, of course, is riding high and chomping at the bit to take on the Irishman himself.

Pimblett proposes arena clash with McGregor

Linked with a grudge fight with fellow ex-Cage Warriors champion McGregor in recent years, Pimblett added some fuel to that fire this weekend.

After realizing that McGregor had bet sizeable money on Chandler to defeat him, Paddy expressed his surprise, questioning what had happened to loyalty.

Whilst concentrating on Oliveira in a possible pairing, the Scouser has also called for headlining a stadium show in the UK or Ireland sooner than later.

“Conor (McGregor) tweeted saying he had his eye on this fight and probably put a bet on Chandler by knockout,” Pimblett told TNT Sports.

“What now, Conor? You little lizard! Thought you would’ve backed your own lads—Irish and Scouse together! If you’re coming back, lad, let’s do it. Wembley, Croke Park—you name it. Me and Conor sell Wembley out, sell Anfield out, sell Croke Park out”, he confidently noted.