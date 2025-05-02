‘Followed My Wife’s Footsteps’: Joe Rogan Calls Out the Mental Toll of Social Media Citing UFC Star Sean O’Malley

Veteran UFC color commentator Joe Rogan has revealed he’s trying his best to stay off social media as much as possible, having taken a leaf out of the book of his wife, and the most unlikely UFC superstar.

Rogan, a vocal voice in the Octagon, is set to miss commentary duty next weekend in Canada, citing his refusal to travel north to call the action for UFC 315. This led to criticism of the American commentator in certain social media circles, mainly due to his political alignment these days.

However, the JRE host isn’t bothered. In fact, there’s a good chance he’s not even aware of it, thanks to his wife, Jesicca.

Having already an over-reliance on social media platforms, poisonous last week in a conversation with actor Jeremy Renner, Rogan now claims that he’s better without it.

“I’ve been off social media like almost entirely for like a few — I don’t know, like really weaned off about two weeks ago,” Rogan told guest Jillian Michaels. “I really followed my wife’s footsteps ’cause, like, she just got off “, he admitted.

Notably, Rogan has also taken inspiration from former UFC bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley. O’Malley, who is currently gearing up for a much-heated rematch against champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 316 in June, has also claimed to have logged out of all social media activities to focus on the goal at hand.

O’Malley last fought against Merab at UFC Noche in 2024, before hip surgery took him out of action for months. During this time, his fight against Merab was widely reviewed, and the fighter was criticized for not being focused enough to mount a sustainable defense against the then-Georgian challenger.

So, upon return, O’Malley promised his fans to be off social media and become a different man.

“I wouldn’t be surprised one day if a study comes out or some science of how really really bad constantly being on your phone is”, he had said after a few weeks of being logged off.

It seems his dedication has been infectious enough to reach Rogan as well.

Further defending his reasons behind backing off social media, Rogan explained, “Like there’s you know — ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley, UFC champion. He said he goes I get a low-level anxiety when he’s scrolling through social media. I’m like, right, what is that? Like what is that? But that sh*t’s real.”

According to Rogan, being too invested in random strangers on social media only serves to distract him from his real goals.

Of course, it’s only been two weeks for Joe. And as he continues to treat it as one would an addiction, Rogan, thankfully only has to look up to the progress O’Malley has made by being off of it for months on an end.

O’Malley claims zero social media use is life-changing

“I decided in 2025 I’m done with social media… I don’t get on social media, and I feel like that’s changed my life,” O’Malley said on his podcast, after three months of break.

He also feels that it will play an important role in how he performs against Merab in June. Elaborating further on the subject, he said, “all those little things –making decisions like that, sacrifices. I don’t believe (social media) is a sacrifice. But giving up something, I feel like that is going to help me perform in the future.”

Most notably, O’Malley revealed he has also quit gaming and smoking marijuana ahead of his title charge against the incumbent bantamweight.

“I did a lot of gaming, two or three hours a day, and I need to fill it with something. We’ve been playing a lot of Texas Hold ‘Em poker with the fellas. It’s been too fun…” he claimed.

And as far as the rub of the green is concerned, O’Malley assures it wasn’t that big of an issue, especially since it helps him sleep a lot better.