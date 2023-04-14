Nigerian High Commissioner hails Israel Adesanya for remarkable UFC 287 knockout

New Zealand’s Israel Adesanya claimed the middleweight title at UFC 287 Miami after his spectacular knockout of Alex Pereira. The Kiwi fighter, who had lost to the Brazilian in their previous three meetings, broke his own deadlock with a stunning victory that amazed fans and experts alike. In recognition of his incredible win, Ambassador Anderson N. Madubike of the Nigerian High Commission in Australia sent Adesanya a congratulatory note. The Nigerian-born fighter proudly shared the letter through his latest tweet.

Adesanya’s knockout of Pereira at UFC 287 Miami has once again changed hands, and the middleweight title now belongs to the Kiwi fighter. With Pereira moving away to the light heavyweight division, it seems unlikely that we will see the fifth fight between the two anytime soon.

However, if Pereira becomes the light heavyweight champion, it’s possible that both champions could fight for the double division championship.

Despite his previous losses to Pereira, Adesanya delivered a stunning performance at UFC 287 Miami, earning him widespread praise from fans and experts across the world. The middleweight title is now back in his hands, and many are eagerly anticipating his next move in the octagon.

Nigerian High Commission congratulates Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya proudly shared a picture of the letter from Ambassador Anderson N Madubike of the Nigerian High Commission in Australia, captioned with an eagle, a Nigerian flag, and gold sparkle emojis.

In the letter, the ambassador congratulated Adesanya on his incredible win over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 Miami and praised him for his perseverance. He also acknowledged “The Last Stylebender’s” remarkable run as the UFC middleweight champion, representing Nigerians all over the world.

Born in Nigeria, Africa, Israel Adesanya discovered his passion for martial arts when he joined the taekwondo club in his school. Later, his family moved to Rotorua, New Zealand, in search of a better quality of life and education.

In New Zealand, Adesanya honed his skills as a fighter, eventually becoming one of the best in the world. His recent victory over Alex Pereira at UFC 287 Miami solidified his status as one of the most exciting fighters in the UFC.

African fighter Du Plessis responds to Adesanya

In the post-fight conference, Israel Adesanya hinted at a potential future matchup against an unnamed fighter, indicating that he would “drag his carcass across Africa.” While not mentioning the fighter by name, he alluded to the possibility of facing South African fighter Dricus du Plessis.

He previously called out him for claiming to be “an African champion” despite living and training in Africa, unlike other African-born champions like Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

He said, “For him saying that, does he think I’m scared of him?”

“If you want to make threats, come and show me. Come and show me how you drag my carcass around. I would love to see you try.” He further added.

Responding to Adesanya’s callout, Dricus du Plessis explained that his previous comments about being “an African champion” were taken out of context and apologized if he had offended anyone.

However, he expressed his interest in facing Adesanya in the Octagon, stating that he would be happy to take on the UFC middleweight champion anytime, anywhere.

The stage is set for a potential showdown between the two fighters, which would undoubtedly be one of the most anticipated fights in the UFC.