Nina Marie Daniele Reacts Hilariously to Belal Muhammad’s Claim of Looking Like Ryan Gosling

UFC welterweight title challenger Belal Muhammad recently compared himself to Hollywood actor Ryan Gosling, leaving Nina Marie Daniele in splits. MMA influencer Nina Drama has become an integral part of the fight week build-up, especially for PPV events. While other interviewers focus on fight details and tactics, Nina tries to lighten the mood by asking playful questions which serves as good entertainment for the fans and also helps break the monotony. However, the influencer was definitely not prepared for Muhammad’s shocking reply.

Paddy Pimblett, Curtis Blaydes, Molly McCann, Arnold Allen, and Muhammad sat down for an interview with Nina prior to UFC 304. When picking their celebrity look-alikes, Pimblett stated that people felt he looked similar to Owen Wilson and Owen Hart because of his long blonde hair. Meanwhile, Allen claimed he looked like serial killer Jeffery Dahmer, and McCann chose Mrs. Trunchbull from the movie, ‘Matilda,’ as her exact match.

Subsequently, Nina turned towards Muhammad and the welterweight confidently said,

“They usually say that I am close to Ryan Gosling, if you look at it from a different angle. When he had a beard.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NINA DRAMA (@ninamariedaniele)

Although the response left Nina too stunned to speak, she soon composed herself and even jokingly agreed, claiming that Muhammad did look like Gosling from ‘The Notebook.’ The interview then continued as usual with Blaydes picking out Gerald Levert as his lookalike.

Unfortunately, despite Muhammad’s claimed resemblance to Gosling, the welterweight is not very confident about his features. In fact, ‘Remember the Name’ believes that his appearance is a key reason why he is not loved like certain other fighters in the UFC.

Muhammad explains why he is not loved by UFC fans

Despite being one of the best fighters in his division, Muhammad is not a fan favorite by any stretch of the imagination. The 36-year-old is often booed during fights, which he feels is extremely unfair. In fact, the situation got so bad that interviewers started asking the welterweight what he was doing wrong to deserve such hate.

In one of these interviews with UFC journalist Kevin Iole on YouTube, Muhammad stated that fans hate him since he is not six feet tall and does not have the power to knock out his opponents in a single punch, saying,

“I think, just coz I don’t have the crazy attributes right? I’m not 6 foot 6 long with crazy one-punch knockout power….I think that the real MMA fans love it.”

However, Muhammad insisted that only casual UFC fans think this way, while people who actually understand the sport have always supported his talents inside the ring. Moreover, the Illinois native added that he does not allow the hate to get to him, and will continue performing to the best of his abilities until the fans change their perception.