Nina Marie Daniele Hails Dana White and Donald Trump Her ‘2 Favorite Presidents’ as They Make Grand Entrance at UFC 302 Arena

UFC 302 drew some of the biggest celebrities including former POTUS Donald Trump who walked out to the octagon flanked by Dana White. Now, regardless of his conviction, Trump maintains a solid fanbase, which includes Nina Marie Daniele.

‘NinaDrama’ took to Twitter to share a video of Dana White walking out with Donald Trump with a caption that said,

“My 2 favorite Presidents! Donald Trump and Dana White have entered the building at UFC 302 @realDonaldTrump @danawhite #ufc302 @ufc”



Trump has been a supporter of Dana White and the UFC for a long time now, allowing the UFC to host events in his hotels when MMA was considered an act of barbarism and not really a sport.

According to White, this helped the UFC to grow, and become the behemoth it is today, Without Trump’s support, there is a good chance the sport or the company would have made it out of the ground. So needless to say, ‘The Donald’ has always been a fan of this gladiatorial theatre.

Trump walked out for this event before the main card started and sat right next to Dana White at ringside. The appearance was Trump’s first appearance in a public setting after being found guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records.

Regardless, this did not deter the crowd at UFC 302 from cheering him on.

Other celebrities in attendance at UFC 302

Massive PPV events such as this draw big names from all walks of life to attend UFC events. The NFL was well represented by the likes of Aaron Rodgers, David Njoku to name a few, while UFC saw its own in Frankie Edgar, Kayla Harrison, Alex Pereira, and Justin Gaethje.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)



Other celebrities in attendance included Theo Vonn, Joey Diaz, and Mike Sorrentino. Long-time UFC fan and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo was also in attendance at the event.

That said, none of the aforementioned names received a welcome as resounding as Donald Trump when he walked out with Dana White.