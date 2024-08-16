Nina Marie Daniele Proposes Custom Dollar Shorts for Conor McGregor as He Pushes for UFC Return in December

‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor is back in the fighting conversation after revealing his desire to return to action this year despite the bitter pullout from UFC 303. While the promotional head, Dana White reiterated that the fight will not be actualizing in December like Conor wants, popular MMA influencer, Nina Marie-Daniele recently chimed in, coming up with the rendering of the Irishman in a custom shorts.

As a direct reflection of the former two-division UFC champion’s fortune and his status as a successful entrepreneur, Nina’s post had McGregor in a custom dollar shorts.

“The only custom shorts that make sense for The Notorious Conor McGregor @venum @TheNotoriousMMA.”

And if the UFC and the clothing brand Venum approve it, we might as well have a stellar theme for McGregor’s anticipated UFC return.

Talking about his return, while the fighter is optimistic about a very possible 2024 return, Uncle Dana isn’t convinced as much and has shot down his plea for a December return.

Dana White snubs Conor McGregor’s plea

It has been well over three years now since Conor stepped inside the octagon. His last bout came in July 2021 at UFC 264 against rival Dustin Poirier following which he was forced to take a sabbatical after snapping his leg in half. Though he lost both of his last two bouts in the promotion, his scheduled bout against ‘Iron’ Michael Chandler captivated the fandom unlike any other.

Unfortunately as exciting as it was, that bout never really fruition after the Irishman pulled out of the UFC 303 main event citing a toe injury.

Subsequently, the UFC scrambled for a last-minute main event replacement and had to rely on Alex Pereira to save the event. Now, Conor is back, wanting a December return but White isn’t fully into it.

During an exclusive to Sportsnet, the 55-year-old said,

“As of right now I believe that Conor will not fight this year. Conor’s saying he wants to fight, he wants to fight in December, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor pleading for a December fight date: "After I said that, Conor was blowing me up… Conor's saying he wants to fight in December, we'll see how it plays out." 🎥 @Sportsnet #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/86TGZa6ulN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 15, 2024

Sadly, McGregor’s UFC return might not happen this year and his ardent fans might probably have to wait till next year to see the Irishman back in action.