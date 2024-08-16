Dana White Shoots Down Conor McGregor’s Plea for UFC Return in December

UFC President Dana White has again shot down Conor McGregor’s plea to return to the octagon by the end of the year! This back and forth between White and McGregor has been quite a spectacle for the fans, who don’t know what to make of the whole event. And while McGregor has been bugging White non-step, the UFC President remains unmoved by his pleas.

Earlier McGregor had claimed that he was ready to fight and urged fans to push White to give him a fight in December.

‘The Notorious’ was seemingly blowing up White’s phone after he made the announcement. Regardless, in a recent interview with Sportsnet, the 55-year-old UFC head honcho has once again reiterated that the fight will not be actualizing in December.

“As of right now I believe that Conor will not fight this year. Conor’s saying he wants to fight, he wants to fight in December, we’ll see how it plays out.”

Dana White reacts to Conor McGregor pleading for a December fight date: “After I said that, Conor was blowing me up… Conor’s saying he wants to fight in December, we’ll see how it plays out.” @Sportsnet #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/86TGZa6ulN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 15, 2024

It’s been over three years since ‘Mystic Mac’ stepped into the octagon, 2 of which have been spent jerking around Michael Chandler with the promises of a million dollar payday.

And while, the UFC President himself doesn’t believe its on the cards for now, McGregor seems oddly hopeful.

Is Michael Chandler okay?

In his most recent tweet, McGregor has claimed that the UFC would love to see him fight in December. Even though the UFC president made it clear that it’s unlikely to happen.

“The UFC love and want me for December! I am ready.”

THE UFC LOVE AND WANT ME FOR DECEMBER! I AM READY. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 16, 2024

So, that’s obviously contradictory to what Dana White has said.

In the meantime, even Michael Chandler, after talking about seemingly looking for other opponents and moving on from the McGregor fight seems to believe that the Irishman is right.

Earlier, following Dana White’s first announcement about the fight not happening this year, Chandler had commented that sometimes, when they say that the fight is not happening in December might mean it is happening, which fans on social media have levelled a bit delusional.

Now, this is a bit funny because McGregor has clearly been stringing him up for a long long time, much to the amusement of fans online, many of whom believe that the days of cage fighting for the millionaire Irishman has already come to an anti-climactic end.