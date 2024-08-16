Nina Marie Uses ‘English or Spanish’ Trend to Get Alexander Volkanovski Predict Du Plessis vs Adesanya Winner

As we approach this weekend’s epic main event middleweight title ringer, proud Aussie, Alexander Volkanovski joins popular MMA influencer Nina Marie Daniele for a riotous skit. Inspired by the Spanish Tik-Toker, Alfonso Nieves who set ablaze the internet with his “English or Spanish” prank videos, Nina in her latest, trapped Alexander Volkanovski to get a UFC 305 prediction.

Freezing the former featherweight king after the first question, Nina smoothly asked him who he had got in his books for the main event. To which Volk then mumbled –

“Izzy by KO.”

At first, Volkanovski played like he didn’t see Nina who at that time was getting some fan responses. But as soon as the influencer saw Volk, she straight away shot him with the question.

Volk being the fun-loving guy he is decided to play along and claimed that ‘The Last Stylebender‘ to dish out a crazy performance.

Volkanovski predicts a “crazy finish” from Adesanya

Following his last bout in the UFC in September of last year, losing the belt to Sean Strickland, Izzy took the longest break of his MMA career to further hone his skills and get stronger.

In the meantime, Dricus du Plessis snatched the title from Strickland via decision and has called out the former kickboxer multiple times. And now with the UFC booking the two for a title bout, fans are stoked to see the return of Adesanya and so is Volk.

Divulging his thoughts about the bout on his YouTube channel, Volk anticipates a stellar performance from his pal. Despite acknowledging the South African champ’s strengths – unorthodox style, relentless pressure fighting – Volk bets his money on Izzy, anticipating an improved, dangerous Adesanya.

“I don’t think there’s any surprises this time… He’s going to be ready – I think Israel Adesanya is going to put on that type of performance where he gets a crazy finish and that’s saying something because Dricus is no joke.”

In fact, he expects to see Izzy dish out a performance like he did against Paulo Costa. Meanwhile, Izzy’s teammate Dan Hooker has already been on record claiming that Adesanya has gained a serious amount of muscle and was hitting like a truck in sparring.

So needless to say, we have a real fight on our hands, folks. So tune in to UFC 305 on 18 August, 2024.