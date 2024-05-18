“No Disrespect But”: Ex-UFC Star Playfully Pokes at Drake Over Metro Boomin’s ‘BBL Drizzy’ Diss Track

Kendrick Lamar and Drake’s beef is something for historians to write about. For the uninitiated, they have been involved in a diss track battle over the past few weeks, which has gotten everyone involved, including former UFC star Rampage Jackson.

The beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar started when J.Cole stated in the song ‘First Person Shooter’ that there were only three big names in the rap game; Drake, Kendrick Lamar, and himself.

However, this did not sit well with Lamar who didn’t think Drake belonged next to him on any list. To be perfectly accurate, Lamar believes it’s a list of 1 and he is him.

So when the rapper had his chance to diss the list, he didn’t hold back. Featuring on the Metro Boomin and Future’s album ‘We Don’t Trust You’, Lamar said,

“Think I won’t drop the location? I still got PTSD/ Motherf–k the Big Three, n—a, it’s just big me.”



This did not sit well with Drake who dropped multiple diss tracks firing shots at Lamar. A lot of people close to him caught some strays as well.

Chief among them was music producer Metro Boomin. Needless to say, Metro Boomin did not waste any time and dropped a diss track of his own which UFC veteran Rampage Jackson reacted to. He said,

“No disrespect but i can’t get BBL Drizzie out of my head what is 2024! this year will never be forgotten (big Drake fan btw).”



Jackson, of course, is no stranger to beefs himself. After all, being a legendary MMA fighter comes with its drawbacks.

Rampage Jackson blasts fans for approaching him at clubs

Jackson is currently preparing for his upcoming fight against Shannon Briggs, set to take place later this year. However, that does not stop the former UFC fighter from going out and enjoying the nightlife. The only problem is, he can’t seem to get rid of pesky fans, especially when he’s trying to talk to women.

He recently took to Twitter to issue a warning to fans approaching him at nightclubs.



While he did not share an incident that caused him to write such a tweet, it’s just a piece of generally good advice to not mess with a guy who’s famously called ‘Rampage’.