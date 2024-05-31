Rampage Jackson Playfully Suggests Dana White’s Dislike for UFC Hall of Fame Tied to Physical Appearance: “You Ugly”

Over the years, there have been several tense situations between fighters in the UFC and Dana White. The most notable names in this list include the likes of Tito Ortiz, Tyron Woodley, and especially Rashad Evans. While he admits that it got sorted out in the end, fellow fighter Rampage Jackson believes White’s dislike of Evans has more to do with physical appearance.

Rashad Evans recently joined Rampage Jackson and Bear Degidio in an episode of the ‘Jaxxon Podcast’, where brought up his rocky relationship with Dana White and how the two men clashed on multiple occasions.

“I always had a thing. I would always think that you know they had something against me. Me and Dana got into it a bunch of times in the media. And a couple of times we had a phone conversation. But it always worked out. Whatever problems me and Dana had, whenever we got on the phone and talked it was all good.”

Rampage Jackson had a theory as to why Dana White did not like Evans. He said,

“I think Dana did not like you cause you ugly”



In an extremely quick and witty reply, Evans suggested if that were true, Dana White would have hated Jackson a lot more since he looked better than Rampage.

Despite his bad blood with the White, the UFC recognized Evans for his achievements in the sport and inducted him into the Hall of Fame in 2019.

A closer look at the illustrious career of Rashad Evans

Evans was a part of the UFC for over a decade. He fought for the first time in the promotion in November 2005 where he won ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season two. Following the win, Evans went on a tear and won his next seven fights. This run of fights included wins over the likes of Chuck Liddell, Michael Bisping, and Stephen Bonnar among others.

This series of wins against top contenders in the division made UFC choose him to fight champion Forrest Griffin for the title.

Shocking the arena and everyone in attendance, he secured a knockout win in the third round to become the light heavyweight champion of the world.

Unfortunately, he lost the belt in his very first title defense against Lyoto Machida. After the loss, he competed once more for the belt but came up short against champion Jon Jones. Evans’ last professional MMA fight was in January 2022 under the Eagle FC banner.