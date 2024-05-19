“F*CK OFF YOU TWAT”: KSI Rips Into ‘Deluded’ Tyson Fury Over Claims of Beating Oleksandr Usyk

After conquering the European championships and the Olympics, Oleksandr Usyk wrote the biggest chapter of his book by dethroning Tyson Fury to unify all four titles. This also makes the Ukranian boxing’s first undisputed champion since 2000. However, despite the R9 knockdown Fury still believes he did enough to win the bout.

Fury believes he tested the Ukranian’s jaw and did enough to win, prompting influencer and Fury’s own countryman, KSI to blast the ex-champion.

The YouTube sensation took things to “X” where he called out Fury for his obnoxiousness.

“F*CK OFF YOU TW*T. You’re actually deluded @Tyson_Fury.”

Things certainly did not go as planned for Fury who wanted to impose this will on the smaller fighter and take home the titles along with the million-dollar payday. However, the former cruiserweight champion took the fight to Fury, peppering him with punches and ultimately knocking him down in round 9.

That said, despite getting his nose broken and cut right under his eye, ‘The Gypsy King’ showed true grit and courage, standing his ground and trying his best to work around a strategy to outbox the Olympic gold medalist. Unfortunately, the knockdown turned out to be a pivotal scene.

Usyk ended up hanging Fury his first loss in his 16-year professional career. While Fury shook hands and handed it like a true fighter, his statement about winning the fight fuelled some reactions from X.

Fighting community reacts to Usyk’s monumental win over Tyson Fury

The 12-round heavyweight banger was what boxing needed and it delivered on the hype. It had everything, drama, violence, family, tears and a new title reign.

In fact, the internet was going abuzz with prominent fighters sharing their thoughts as the bout drew to a close.

Fellow Brit and UFC featherweight Arnold Allen had no doubts and lauded the fighters and the judges’ decision to award Usyk the win. He wrote on his “X” handle,

“Great fight, good decision too.”

Whereas former Pound for Pound king and ex-champ Alexander Volkanovski foresees a rematch coming in hot and said that the knockdown was the turning point for Usyk.

“Knock down seals the deal. Can’t wait for the rematch!”

Even Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson was convinced of Usyk. He shared his thoughts with a simple tweet.

“Now we got a fight!! Tyson might get his 1st L.”

Terence Crawford was so blown away by the Ukranian’s performance that he applauded Usyk for standing and trading with Fury despite a massive jump from cruiserweight.

“Man yall better put some respect on @usykaa man. He definitely a candidate for #1 P4P fighter in the world. I’m no hater. He beat the man that beat the man in a bigger division, giving what he’s already done. Salute brother!”

While most fighters and experts gave Usyk the thumbs up, Aussie boxer and former champion George Kambosos Jr thought it was a close fight.

“This is close!!”

On the other hand, former UFC fighter BJ Penn shared the clip of Fury’s thunderous uppercut that stunned Usyk, stopping his advance momentarily.

This was truly the fight of a lifetime. But if you were a Fury fan and are disappointed by the result, fret not. The boxers have a rematch clause, that would ensure a title fight in November. So your boy has a chance to take back all that he lost tonight.