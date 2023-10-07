Deion Sanders Takes a Cheeky Shot At New Gen NBA Players Not Wanting That Smoke Like Michael Jordan In His Meetup With 76ers

Deion Sanders is a hot commodity in college football after his bizarre turnaround with Colorado. He invited the Philadelphia 76ers team to his city a few days ago for a lengthy talk. A few minutes into the chat, Coach Prime talked about how hard Michael Jordan balled and how he feels the new-gen athletes lack that intensity.

Deion Sanders’ meetup with the 76ers was documented on his Well Off Media channel on YouTube. He talked about all sorts of topics around his career in Spirits and the adversities he had faced. However, it was his MJ comment that stood out.

Deion Sanders Reflects Back on the ‘Prime Era’

Pro football HoF Deion Sanders recently had a candid conversation with the Philadelphia 76ers. The meetup happened at a restaurant and was well covered by Well Off Media, owned by his son Deion Sanders Jr. Sanders is seen addressing the evolving landscape of competition in professional sports, particularly in the NBA.

After all, the Sixers had to seek out the ‘most-sought-out college football coach’ Sanders, for his motivational and professional expertise reflected by his dynamic turnaround of a losing 1-11 team this season. The 76ers have been navigating challenging times, and it seems like it has prompted them to seek guidance wherever possible. And it included a trip to Boulder, Colorado, to meet Coach Prime.

During the meeting, Sanders drew a sharp contrast between the competitive nature of today’s athletes and legends like Michael Jordan, emphasizing the shift in mindset. He fondly reminisced about ‘his era’, saying,

“MJ wanted that smoke do you want whoever was that dude he was going to get it that’s that’s what I came up with. Now that man guy ain’t got the main guy you know, he don’t want it he ain’t gonna find out, and I understand that. Because its really different now. I got Jerry we were kicking the other side I got Jerry don’t worry about it I got this I got Mike so it’s a little different it’s a little different today a lot of folks don’t (want) smoke right now… They wanna be tall on paper”

He even took names such as Joel Embiid and Nikola Jokić and how he wants to see them bring some intensity to the court. Sanders, by this, emphasized how Jordan embraced intense competition, eagerly taking on any formidable opponent. He even lamented that contemporary athletes seem more focused on preserving their image and statistics. They lack the level of determination and aggression to confront challenges that were there in athletes of ‘Prime’s era’. Coach Prime’s message was clear about how some current players appear less inclined to seek out and embrace tough competition actively. After all, Sanders himself sought Micheal Jordan for advice in his toughest times.

Prime Time’s Return to the Gridiron Thanks to MJ?

Back in 2004, Deion Sanders was reportedly planning a comeback to football with the Baltimore Ravens for that season. However, what shocked the world was who was the reason behind him being back to the gridiron. In an interview with Barstool Sports, Sanders revealed it was none other than Micheal Jordan! He sought advice from the former NBA superstar who encouraged him to follow his heart.

Talking about athletes who he goes to for support or for advice Sanders said,

“I give you an example, uh, when I laid off for three years, and I came back to play for the Skins, I called MJ, ‘Tell me what’s up! How do I approach this?’ MJ just made it easy as he said, ‘If [playing] is still in your heart, go do it.'”

Jordan himself had made comebacks during his career with the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards. Sanders then had been training rigorously at his home in Dallas despite feeling sore. After all, he was determined to make this return to the NFL. What do you think of Sanders’ assessment of the state of sports right now? Do the new gen of athletes have enough heat to rival the legends’?