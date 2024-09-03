“No Wonder Tracy Left”: Brian Ortega’s Unusual Training for UFC 306 Has Fans Doubting His Winning Chances

Brian Ortega’s latest training video for UFC 306 has fans raising eyebrows and questioning his chances in the octagon. The unusual training methods he showcased have sparked plenty of reactions online, with some fans even bringing up his ex, Tracy Cortez, in the mix, quipping, “No wonder why Tracy left.”

As fight night approaches, Ortega’s unorthodox approach has also left many wondering if it’s him trolling or being serious.

Ortega is set to take on Diego Lopes at the upcoming UFC 306 event set to take place at the Sphere. This fight was initially supposed to take place at UFC 303 but Ortega suffered an injury which forced him out of the fight.

However, it may have worked out better for him as he now gets a chance to be a part of a PPV card on Mexican independence day, the country of his descent.

Unfortunately, fans are not very certain of Ortega’s chances ahead of the fight thanks to training footage that he himself released. In an extremely bizarre video, Ortega is seen dancing with a punching bag shaped as a human.

What it is supposed to achieve, only Ortega would know. Fans however, made their feelings very clear by flooding the comments.

“Bro thinks he’s tony”– said a fan referencing the bizarre training videos that Ferguson used to also post.

Another fan said, “No wonder Tracy left.”

“Diego Lopes by KO after seeing this”– commented a fan.

“This guy is losing it”– said another fan

Unfortunately, this is not the only time fans have been left confused by training methods used by Ortega.

Why did Brian Ortega pull out of UFC 303?

Brian Ortega stepped up on short notice to fill in for a co-feature that fell through at UFC 303, ready to take on Diego Lopes in the co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Vegas.

After handling all his fight week media duties, Ortega made a last-minute request to shift the bout to lightweight, just hours before weigh-ins.

Lopes and the UFC agreed, and Ortega weighed in at 155 pounds. But, come fight day, Ortega had to pull out due to illness, leaving Dan Ige to step in against Lopes at the last minute.

Leading up to the fight at UFC 303, in the embedded series, Ortega was seen training with his mouth taped shut.

His coach argued that the method allowed him to breathe strictly from his nose and nowhere else. This was another example of fans being concerned about Ortega’s training methods.

However, whether or not they actually help, we will find out in two weeks time.