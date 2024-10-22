“Stole Ortega’s Girl”: Sean O’Malley Raises Eyebrows After Being Spotted with Tracy Cortez at NFL Game

‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley is back in the headlines following a surprise meet-up with Brian Ortega’s estranged partner Tracy Cortez! The former bantamweight champ was recently seen with the UFC flyweight at the Arizona Cardinals vs Los Angeles Chargers game. Consequently, the UFC’s IG handle shared a thread of two snaps of the fighters, sparking a series of speculations and rumors.

Many started with jokes about a move in weight class for the fighters and said, “Breaking news from Dana: Ortega move to Bantamweight”.

Another fan talked about Ortega fumbling Ortez big time and said, “Ortega punching the air”.

Another man blessed with great vocabulary put it more succinctly than CNN ever could and asserted, “Stole Ortega’s Girl”.

Meanwhile, another bunch sarcastically warned O’Malley to maintain distance from Cortez, deeming her as their own girlfriend and claimed, “O’Malley took my girl.”

O’Malley is in an open relationship with his wife and is into polygamy! But that doesn’t mean a thing and this could just be two people watching a game together as normal people often do!

Meanwhile, unbothered by any of this, the bantamweight is having a ball out there he poked fun at arch-nemesis Merab Dvalishvili after Ariel Helwani revealed ‘Suga’s’ personal DM.

O’Malley pokes fun at Merab’s nose

Merab Dvalishvili & Sean O’Malley just settled their business at UFC Noche UFC. The Montana native had no answer for the Georgian’s brute strength and was overwhelmed to a decision loss, ultimately losing his title in the process.

While he doesn’t admit the loss, what has been done has been done. However, fortunately for him, Dvalishvili is willing to run it back again only to prove that his win was not a fluke.

And ever since their first meeting, the two have been going back and forth on social media, trading jabs. This time, however, O’Malley tried to be funny as Ariel Helwani uncovered the bantamweight’s personal DM to him.

During the recent episode of The Ariel Helwani Show, the champ joined the analyst where they discussed a number of topics and that’s when Helwani revealed O’Malley’s jab about his stereotypical nose!

“‘I got a text from Sean [O’Malley]…he says Merab’s [Dvalishvili] nose makes yours look small. I said, ‘thanks’. That is tough.”

Regardless, previously the American bantamweight had revealed to Helwani that he is looking for a possible rematch probably in March next year. And with Dvalishvili agreeing to fight just about anybody but Umar Nurmagomedov, all this needs is a green light from a certain Mr. White.