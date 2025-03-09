Brian Ortega, Mike Perry, and Others Raise Eyebrows Over Justin Gaethje’s No UFC Logo Gloves Against Rafael Fiziev

Justin Gaethje is no stranger to thrilling fights, but at UFC 313, it wasn’t just his performance that had people talking—it was his gloves. The former interim lightweight champion squared off against Rafael Fiziev in an electrifying contest, but fans and fighters alike were quick to notice something unusual: Gaethje was wearing plain black gloves with no UFC logo.

The UFC has been experimenting with different glove designs for some time. They previously introduced a new model boasting improved technology in April last year, only to later revert to the older version in 2025.

But this latest twist, Gaethje sporting unbranded gloves, sparked immediate curiosity and speculation.

Several UFC fighters took to social media to point out the oddity. Featherweight contender Brian Ortega was one of the first to comment, questioning, “How come his gloves are all black?? No UFC logo.”

Mike Perry, always one to stir the pot, saw it as a sign that he and Gaethje were destined to fight in Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship.

Meanwhile, former bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling took a jab at the UFC, jokingly asking, “What’s up with Justin’s gloves?! They running outta letters or sumin?”

Even other UFC fighters chimed in, with UFC fighter Diana Belbita also reiterating, “Why I don’t see the UFC logo on Gaethje’s gloves?”

With so much speculation surrounding The Highlight’s gloves, the reason behind the missing branding remains a mystery. Whether it was a simple manufacturing mishap, a new testing phase for future gloves, or something else entirely, we will have to wait for Gaethe to answer that question.

However, does it really matter? Sure, Gaethje is a notorious eye poker, much like heavyweight champion Jon Jones. But those golden gloves were god-awful and were rightfully removed from circulation.

Besides, with Gaethje, the biggest concern was about how his chin would hold up against Rafael Fiziev. And sure enough, it did well.

Vintage Gaethje is back

At UFC 300, fans were subjected to something they thought they would never see: Gaethje getting knocked out by a 145-pounder. Sure, he had been sent to the shadow realm before. Dustin Poirier had done it back in 2018, but the Lafayette native has always been a famous knockout artist.

Holloway, on the the hand, is known to be a volume puncher who could take as many hits as one could throw at him and survive. But at UFC 300 last year, he sent ‘The Highlight’ packing with a last-second right hook.

The KO was so brutal that fans were left wondering if ‘The Highlight’ would ever get back to his best. After suffering an unconscious state like that, fighters sometimes never get their chins back, and they become very vulnerable to damage. Take Tony Ferguson, for example.

Once on a 12-fight win streak, Ferguson’s change of fate started when Gaethje found his chin at UFC 249 in May 2020. Ferguson was never the same again. Cut to 2025, he left the organization having lost his last 8 fights- the longest skid in UFC history.

Justin Gaethje is a fucking savage #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/dcD4iwvEgK — Josh Dorsey (@J_Dorsey3) March 9, 2025

But if UFC 313 showed us anything, it’s that Gaethje’s chin is not going anywhere. The American took some nasty shots courtesy of Fiziev, one of the hardest-hitting fighters in the division.

But the American barely even flinched. He kept marching forward and pressing Fiziev into the cage for some vicious back-and-forth striking.

In the end, Gaethje’s chin and his striking prowess won him the fight. The former BMF champion secured the unanimous decision victory and can now plan what would be his last attempt at a title shot at 155 lbs.