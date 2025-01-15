mobile app bar

‘Not Champion’: MMA Analyst Claims Alex Pereira Wouldn’t Have Thrived in Jon Jones-Daniel Cormier Era

Smrutisnat Jena
Published

Alex Pereira (L), Daniel Cormier (R)

With his continued meteoric rise in the UFC, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is already being spoken about being one the greatest of all time. Time and time again, former UFC veterans have claimed that if he manages to fight for the elusive third title and win, there should be no doubt about his legacy. However, veteran MMA analyst Luke Thomas doesn’t believe Pereira holds a candle to the greatest light heavyweight generation of the promotion.

Thomas reminded his viewers that this was an age ago when the 205 lbs division had fighters like Ryan Bader, Lyoto Machida, Glover Teixeira, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Jones. Thomas further asserted that Pereira would never have become a champion in 2014 while competing with all these legends in their prime.

“Guys, I have terrible news for you… He is not beating Anthony Johnson. And if he does, he is sure as sh*t not beating Daniel Cormier. And even if you want to say he beats Daniel Cormier, he’s beating 2014 Jon Jones? Go f*ck yourself. No, he’s not. He’s not winning that fight at all. He’s not a champion in that era.” 

 

Thomas does have a point. Pereira’s rise in the light heavyweight division has also coincided with its most lackluster period in the last 5-7 years. The 2014 batch, on the other hand, had very well-rounded fighters, a trend that seems to have been reversed in the 2020s.


Pereira, himself has yet to face a grappler during his entire UFC career. He’s won two titles at two weight classes and has yet to fight anyone who has the skills to put him on his back and work off of that. And he doesn’t seem too keen on facing one either. Unless of course, it’s Jon Jones

Poatan needs to fight Ankalaev

Since his return to the promotion, Jones himself has asked to fight Pereira multiple times. As the undisputed heavyweight champion he should be fighting interim champion Tom Aspinall but by his own admission, why would he want to take on younger hungrier, and dangerous fighters?

Pereira would be an easy match-up for Jones, primarily because his ground game has never been tested. Even UFC bossman, Dana White has admitted that he doesn’t want to put Pereira in a cage with Jones since he is too good a wrestler.


But Pereira believes that the fight is inevitable. However, first, he must defend his title against the #1 contender in the light heavyweight weight division- Magomed Ankalaev. Ankalaev has long been banging at the door but Pereira refuses to fight him. Fortunately, it seems he might not have a choice anymore in the matter.


The UFC will want to see if he can hold his own against a grappler of some repute before allowing him to take on Jones.

