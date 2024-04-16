“Not Supporting Anybody”: Arman Tsarukyan Shares Early Predictions for Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier Title Fight

Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier is a nail-biting contest that is slated to take place at the UFC 302. Following the announcement, a lot of fighters have made their predictions known for this match-up, including Arman Tsarukyan. The Armenian mixed martial artist is arguably next in line for a title fight in the lightweight division. At UFC 300, he defeated Charles Oliveira and established himself as a threat to anyone in the division.

Recently, Tsarukyan was asked about this upcoming title fight. In what was a clever wordplay, the Armenian wanted the champion to retain the title so that he can settle his score with him.

Back in 2019, Tsarukyan was defeated by Makhachev and since then he has been eager to avenge his loss. While speaking to Helwani, he said,

“The guy who I want to beat so much so you can even imagine. First, he has a title and second, it is a rematch. You know, that fight for me makes sense and definitely, I want to see the winner is Islam so it would be fair like I’m not going to support anybody there I’m just going to be out and watch like the good fights.”

Although, immediately after, Tsarukyan clarified that he would not be rooting for anybody in particular. He is aiming to enjoy the bout purely from a fan’s perspective. Surprisingly, Tsarukyan allegedly ducked a chance of fighting Islam Makhachev recently.

Arman Tsarukyan turned down a fight with Islam Makhachev

Tsarukyan‘s manager revealed that the UFC offered his fighter a title fight against the Dagestani. However, they turned it down because the offer demanded Tsarukyan to enter the octagon in June.

Such a low turnaround time was something that the Armenian’s camp did not approve of, given the fact that he competed in April itself. Reflecting on the same, his manager said,

“The fight with Islam on June 1st was offered to us…there was no point in going into a title fight with Islam on short notice.”

