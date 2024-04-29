“We Just Help Each Other”: Islam Makhachev Disregards Competition With Khabib Nurmagomedov Despite Several Debates in MMA

Khabib Nurmagomedov was the first person from Eagle’s MMA to achieve significant success in MMA. Since then, a host of fighters such as Islam Makhachev and Usman Nurmagomedov have followed suit. However, Islam Makhachev has always been in Nurmagomedov’s shadows while ‘The Eagle’ was fighting and even now after he has retired.

There has always been a debate about who is a better fighter or who has a better legacy in the UFC. However, Islam Makhachev insists that these are thoughts that never crossed either of their minds. Instead, they focused solely on becoming better fighters. The current lightweight champion recently appeared on ‘TMZ Sports’ for an interview.

During the conversation, the host asked Makhachev what he made of Ali Abdelaziz’s recent comments, where he stated that ‘The Eagle’ wants Makhachev to be better than him. The 32-year-old replied saying,

“We never talk about this. We do not have in our mind this who is going to be better, who is going to be strong. Just help each other to be champions that is it. We don’t have this option to be like more than someone UFC fight, more than defend the belt, we don’t talk about this never. The relationship that we have, it’s not for this. Not for the fight, not for the money all this stuff.”

While he was active as a fighter, ‘The Eagle’ always insisted that once he was done fighting, Makhachev would take over as the 155-pound champion. Now that the goal has been achieved, Makhachev is on the path to match Nurmagomedov’s title defense record.

And once he does that, there will be even more comparisons. However, just like Islam Makhachev, ‘The Eagle’ too, has never viewed the current UFC lightweight champion as anything but an younger brother.

Khabib Nurmagomedov crafts Islam Makhachev’s success

‘The Eagle’ and Makhachev grew up fighting and training together. Both men have known each other for the better part of two decades. After the untimely passing of his father, ‘The Eagle’ walked away from the sport.

He then adopted the role of a head coach alongside Javier Mendez for Makhachev and most of his other teammates. ‘The Eagle’ wanted to fulfil his father’s dream of making Makhachev a champion in the UFC.



While personalities like Daniel Cormier have often chimed in suggesting that Makhachev is the greater one among the two, it is heartwarming to know that there has never been any jealousy or falling out between the two fighters. And based on what we know of their relationship so far, it would be unwise to bet against a fall-out anytime soon.