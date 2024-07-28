‘Nothing Personal’: Tom Aspinall Claims He’s ‘Better’ Than Jon Jones After UFC 304 Win, Reveals Dana White’s Interest

Tom Aspinall has eliminated any doubt whatsoever of whether he deserves a shot at the undisputed heavyweight gold. The Brit made quick work of Curtis Blaydes at UFC 304 by knocking him out in the very first round. It didn’t even look like a fair fight with the vast difference in speed and explosiveness. This stellar performance was then followed up with a very polite Jon Jones call out.

Actually, Aspinall has been calling out Jones for a long time now. Naturally, being the interim UFC Heavyweight champion, he wants to fight against the undisputed champion, as is tradition.

But now that he’s defended his interim title once, nobody can deny him that. And in that spirit, Aspinall made his call out official during his octagon interview with Daniel Cormier after knocking out the #4 ranked heavyweight in the division,

“Hello Jon, I have nothing against you personally, but I just think I’m better than you. I just know I can beat you in a fight, so I’m coming it.”

Well, the fight has been something everyone has been asking for and now finally it seems even Dana White is on board the idea of that fight taking place, as Aspinall revealed that he ‘spoke to the boss man’.

This is the first time the UFC president has shown interest in that fight. In fact, throughout the build-up to the UFC 304 co-main event, White had dismissed an Aspinall vs. Jones match up.

Dana White finally down with the idea of Jones vs. Aspinall

It is no secret that Jon Jones is Dana White’s favorite fighter. So much so that he calls him the greatest fighter to ever put on gloves in the MMA.

So when a dangerous title contender came up the ranks, White kept delaying the title fight for him even after he won the interim title. His explanation for it was that Jones wanted to fight Stipe Miocic instead, which is not much for an explanation but its in line with Jon Jones’ ‘Dana White privilege’.

However, as Daniel Cormier predicted, it would now seem the UFC president may not have an option after the Brit made quick work of Curtis Blaydes.

Dana White is asked about Tom Aspinall and Jon Jones coming face to face and about the future of the interim title in the heavyweight division: “Jones is set to fight Stipe. I hope the winner of that fight will fight Tom.” “Jon Jones and Stipe, you know because of the injury,… pic.twitter.com/KWtUzp57qD — FightCrack (@FightCrack) March 26, 2024

Now that the interim champ has defended his belt, White has no reason to not give him the title shot next over Miocic, who has not fought in over 2 years.

With Jones showing interest in the fight as well, it may only be a matter of time before the UFC president has to set this mega fight up, despite all his reluctance.