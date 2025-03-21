UFC Star Insinuates Islam Makhachev Is Waiting for Belal Muhammad’s Title Slip Before He Moves Up

Amid links to a welterweight move, Islam Makhachev has been touted as waiting for all the chips to fall in the future of close friend, Belal Muhammad before any divisional leap.
Makhachev, the current, record-setting lightweight kingpin, has been enjoying a roughshod run in the division. And most recently out-doing his former title peers with a fourth successful title defense, Makhachev did so in emphatic fashion. Headlining UFC 311 against Renato Moicano on short notice in January, the Russian submitted the former in the first round.
And in the time since, he has been linked with a whole host of fights. Most notably, however, the pound-for-pound king has been tied to a grudge match with Ilia Topuria. However, yet to officially book a fan-favorite pairing, Makhachev is keeping his powder dry in his immediate future.
But as well as a super fight with Topuria, Makhachev has been linked with a welterweight move. However, given his long-time friendship with the incumbent, Muhammad, Makhachev has remained non-committal on a leap just yet.
But, as far as Moicano is concerned, Makhachev is simply waiting in the wings ready to pounce.
Renato Moicano believes in the move up for Islam, but ONLY if it is against JDM and not Belal.
“I think he wants to go up. But he cannot find Belal. I think he wants but Khabib doesn’t because they are brothers, but I think Islam is waiting to see if Belal loses to JDM” pic.twitter.com/0LlOMEiWKn
— Show Me the Money Podcast (@showmethepod) March 19, 2025
And while Moicano’s comments may hold some water, Muhammad has already made his feelings of a clash with Makhachev perfectly known.
Muhammad refuses to face friend Makhachev
Having trained together for ages, Muhammad has made quite the claim regarding a bout with Makhachev. Admitting he is thinking about middleweight waters to boot, the Illinois native offered to vacate his crown rather than face the Russian punisher.
“I would never fight Islam because that’s different for me and him,” Muhammad told Barstool Sports Chicago. “We’ve trained together, and when you’re sweating with somebody. And you’re bleeding with somebody, and you train with somebody like that. It’s just a different relationship. It wouldn’t be about the money for me or for him, I would assume.”, the welterweight champion said of his friendship with Makchahev.
And claiming he would rather take on Dricus du Plessis than fight Makhachev, Muhammad credited the team for helping reach the pinnacle of the sport to boot.
“I would never want to do that. And they’ve helped me so much. So for me, I would rather go up to 185 pounds,” Muhammad added.
“And let him just take 170 if that is the case. Since I’ve already had to fight my way up to 170. And I’ve beaten five of the top 10 guys, like I’m two fights away from being able to challenge at 185 and saying, ‘Yeah I want to be double champ.’”, the Palestinian-American noted, explaining why a move to middleweight would be preferable to him.