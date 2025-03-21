UFC Star Insinuates Islam Makhachev Is Waiting for Belal Muhammad’s Title Slip Before He Moves Up

Amid links to a welterweight move, Islam Makhachev has been touted as waiting for all the chips to fall in the future of close friend, Belal Muhammad before any divisional leap.

Makhachev, the current, record-setting lightweight kingpin, has been enjoying a roughshod run in the division. And most recently out-doing his former title peers with a fourth successful title defense, Makhachev did so in emphatic fashion. Headlining UFC 311 against Renato Moicano on short notice in January, the Russian submitted the former in the first round.

And in the time since, he has been linked with a whole host of fights. Most notably, however, the pound-for-pound king has been tied to a grudge match with Ilia Topuria. However, yet to officially book a fan-favorite pairing, Makhachev is keeping his powder dry in his immediate future.

But as well as a super fight with Topuria, Makhachev has been linked with a welterweight move. However, given his long-time friendship with the incumbent, Muhammad, Makhachev has remained non-committal on a leap just yet.

But, as far as Moicano is concerned, Makhachev is simply waiting in the wings ready to pounce.

“I think he (Islam Makhachev) wants to go up [to welterweight],” Moicano said on the Show me the Money podcast . “But he cannot fight Belal (Muhammad). I think he wants but Khabib (Nurmagomedov) doesn’t because they are brothers, but I think Islam is waiting to see if Belal loses to JDM (Jack Della Maddalena).”, he added.