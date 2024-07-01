“Odd Duck”: Sean O’Malley Addresses Jiri Prochazka’s ‘Black Magic’ Remarks About Alex Pereira Before UFC 303

UFC fans might remember how Jiri Prochazka accused Alex Pereira of using spirits and shamans to win fights ahead of their UFC 303 bout. However, it’s not magic when you get kicked on your dome and go crashing out, as Pereira busted ‘BJP’s’ “black magic” argument like a Chad, handing the latter his second loss in just eight months. Following Prochazka’s devastating R2 KO loss at UFC 303, bantamweight king, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley revealed his thoughts on the former’s rant and he was spot on!

Speaking to his followers on his YouTube channel, O’Malley addressed Prochazka’s claims and insisted that there was very little truth in them. Instead, Suga stated that ‘The Czech Samurai’ might have read too much into his accusations, which ultimately threw him off his game.

“I think Jiri believed too much into it and kind of seemed like it freaked him out a little bit or something. It seemed odd, Alex Pereira was just doing this thing, that’s how he gets ready for his fights.”

It’s no secret that Prochazka is a spiritual being. The Czech warrior is your modern-day samurai and his actions certainly stand true to his nickname. The man goes on meditating for days and is all about that warrior lifestyle, living secluded in the forest in his wooden cabin. However, his accusations against Pereira had no grounds whatsoever.

In fact, ‘Suga’ is bang on with his take. Prochazka, despite his unorthodox fighting style and his spiritual practice, never looked awkward, but accusing ‘Poatan’ of winning because of his shamanic practices seemed very uncharacteristic for the 31-year-old.

Nevertheless, Pereira left no questions unanswered on Saturday when he destroyed the former LHW champion, even sending shockwaves to the Brazilian’s former rival, Israel Adesanya.

Izzy reacts to Pereira’s R2 KO of Prochazka

All in all, ‘Poatan’ has defended his belt four times since 2022 and two of those were against former champions – Jiri Prochazka and Jamahal Hill. This is sure to raise a few alarms in the Light Heavyweight cam, and Pereira’s former rival, Israel Adesanya, was quick to react to the fight, saying,

“Damn, that’s bad. Oh it’s bad, damn. This card was cursed.”

Dropping his reaction on YouTube, ‘The Stylebender’ was taken aback when the Brazilian KOed the former champ just 13 seconds into the second round. To say the least, while Prochazka was rocked by Pereira in the first, nobody saw a head kick KO coming and Adesanya was one among them.