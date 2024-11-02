“Old Man Has Lost His Mind”: Mike Tyson’s Top Five Boxers, Featuring Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford, Sparks Fan Outrage

Mike Tyson has sparked quite the uproar with his latest take on boxing’s top talent. When the former heavyweight champ shared his list of the top five boxers in the world, fans were quick to notice a few glaring omissions.

Tyson’s picks included stars like Gervonta Davis and Terence Crawford, but fans couldn’t believe that names like Canelo Alvarez and Oleksandr Usyk didn’t make the cut.

Outraged, they took to social media, calling Tyson’s list a “joke” and questioning if he’s “lost his mind.” It seems Iron Mike’s latest rankings have fans doubting his view of the current boxing landscape. Michael Benson took to Twitter to share the list of the top five boxers in the world right now, according to Tyson. The names included are:

“Gervonta Davis Shakur Stevenson David Benavidez Terence Crawford Errol Spence.”

While they’re all brilliant fighters, some of the names mentioned in the list do not belong in the top five currently. This is exactly why fans were enraged and took to the comments section to bash Tyson for his takes. Here are some of the reactions on the post.

A fan questioned the list saying, “I like Spence but he’s done.” Another fan added, “Great list, but Shakur has to learn how to put on a show before he can be put on that list. Replace him with Canelo or Usyk.”

The omission of Alvarez was arguably one of the things that upset fans the most. A fan commented on it saying, “No canelo for Mike.” Finally, another fan brought up another big miss adding, “The fact that Oleksandr Usyk isn’t even on this list let alone at the top of it makes it completely pointless.” Just goes to show, even the legends get it wrong sometimes.

Mike Tyson’s recent mental state leaves fans worried

Mike Tyson says he’s feeling “homicidal” ahead of his highly anticipated boxing match with Jake Paul, and it’s got some fans of “El Gallo” rethinking their confidence. Originally hyped about Paul’s chances, fans are now sounding a bit more cautious after hearing Tyson’s recent update. Still, with his health in question — thanks to a pesky ulcer — it’s hard to tell where the 58-year-old legend truly stands physically.

The fight is set for Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and will be streamed live on Netflix. Haven’t bought your tickets yet? No worries; seats are still up for grabs, and prices are dropping. Also on the card, Katie Taylor faces Amanda Serrano in a super lightweight title rematch, Mario Barrios and Abel Ramos go toe-to-toe for the WBC welterweight title, and Neeraj Goyat takes on Whindersson Nunes.