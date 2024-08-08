“Owned My Idol”: Islam Makhachev’s Savage Dig at Conor McGregor’s Loss to Dustin Poirier Drives Fans Wild

Watching their most hated fighters get punished in the cage might be entertaining for many but for UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev, satisfaction is seeing Conor McGregor getting pieced up by Dustin Poirier! Taking a sharp jibe at the former double champ, the Russian’s recent social media outing has set the internet on fire with fans getting the best out of it.

Re-sharing the footage of McGregor’s first TKO loss, Makhachev fired shots, trolling the Irishman for his loss against ‘The Diamond’ in Abu Dhabi with a cheeky caption that read,

“I love watching this.”

Islam Makhachev reposted the video of Dustin Poirier knocking out Conor McGregor to his story: "I love watching this." (via. IG / @MAKHACHEVMMA) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/4NSMA3rcUM — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 7, 2024

Well, popular MMA pages soon broke the news to the community, and fans poured in with their comments, doubling down to troll McGregor.

Back in 2021, a pumped-up Conor McGregor was making his return after his devastating loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov. The UFC intending a grand welcome pitted ‘The Notorious’ against Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone whom McGregor flatlined in 40 seconds into round 1. While that win gave Conor the much-needed momentum, his next bout would soon tick off his dismal downfall.

Exuding with confidence, the world saw a new much calmer McGregor who was up against his former rival, Poirier. However, the Lousiana native had improved his game, and he took the fight to the Irishman before finishing him with a flurry of punches in R2 of the contest. Digging up the bones, Islam slapped back at McGregor seemingly for his pitiful and rhetorical rant against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Following the 2021 loss against Poirier, McGregor furiously re-matched only to succumb to a similar outcome before ending up with a 3-year sabbatical. Meanwhile, Makhachev, retained his belt in his last title defense, defeating Poirier in the later rounds despite not being able to finish his opponent like Khabib.

Well, as things currently stand, the Irishman is still contemplating his return date, while Makhachev appears ready to take on UFC’s ‘BMF’ Max Holloway.

Makhachev open to fight Holloway amidst McGregor’s callout

Former featherweight champion, Max Holloway’s stocks have skyrocketed after his last-second KO win over Justin ‘The Highlight’ Gaethje. While the current featherweight king, Ilia Topuria is gearing up to defend his belt against ‘The Blessed,’ Holloway received multiple challenges, from McGregor and now from Makhachev.

With his UFC 303 return against Michael Chandler scrapped, McGregor called out Holloway for a massive bout later this year. Interestingly, Makhachev is also following in the Irishman’s footsteps, as during his appearance in Abu Dhabi for the promotion’s recent event, the lightweight champion was asked about his future plans. To which he said,

“Why not? I already beat Arman. If UFC puts him next, that’s no problem. But, I’m not excited (that) much. I need new name, new challenger, I already beat Arman. If Max wants, let’s do it. I don’t need his (BMF) belt, but Max is a good name. It’s going to be a crazy fight for the fans.”

While a rematch with the #1 contender, Arman Tsarukyan doesn’t impress Makhachev much since he has already bested the Armenian, Holloway is the name Islam wants the most.