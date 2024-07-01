“Pathetic”: Colby Covington Goes Off on Ian Garry vs. MVP Ending in a Decision at UFC 303

Colby Covington is back and how! Well, nothing new, he’s just trashing a fight he should have been in because of all the trash talking! Yes, Covington has called the Ian Garry Vs Michael Page fight pathetic. Only this time, he actually might be really close to having a point.

Going into the fight, Garry had made grand promises about his performance and how he would dominate Page. However, on the night, the s the fight ended with a decision win for Garry, and Dana White and fans alike believing it was a dud.

And as mentioned above, ‘Chaos’ Covington is also in the same school of thought.

In the aftermath of UFC 303, Covington appeared on ‘Submission Radio’ to discuss the fights that took place at UFC 303. When asked what he made of Garry and his win over Page, Covington said that anyone could have an unbeaten record by fighting nobodies.

The former welterweight title contender felt bad for the fans and essentially implied that given the ranking of his opponent, Garry should have finished the fight.

“Anyone can be 15-0 fighting a bunch of 15 bums… the fans got robbed of a PPV opener. That was pathetic, that guy is fighting the number 14th ranked guy in the world and barely scraping by. I think he lost the fight.”

Although Garry’s win was not the most impressive, he displayed a new unadvertised facet of his game with some impressive grappling, honed under Demian Maia.

However, the Irishman, despite claiming to be the better striker was outstruck on the feet by ‘Venom’ Page. Regardless, Garry now has only one fight on his mind.

Covington vs Garry for ‘I Quit’?

Garry originally wanted to take on Colby Covington as the co-main event at UFC 303 in a WWE styled ‘I Quit’ fight.

However, that did not materialize as Covington was not interested. Perhaps, now that he’s won, the 7th ranked Garry will bee able to force Covington’s hand. Regardless, that is not the fight fans are getting.

In the post fight press conference, Garry stated that he wanted to take on Shavkat Rakhmanov in his next fight. If that happens it will be a fight against the number 3rd ranked fighter at 170-pounds.

However, from a fans point of view, Garry vs Covington needs to happen before ‘Chaos’ calls it a day.